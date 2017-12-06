2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll — Dec. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After winning its second-ever national championship on Dec. 2, Spring Arbor (Mich.) is the new No. 1 program in the postseason edition of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Cougars defeated Benedictine (Kan.) by a 2-0 score in the 34th annual NAIA National Championship in Orange Beach, Ala.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- National champion Spring Arbor (Mich.) collected all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points to earn the No. 1 position.
- This marks the second time this year – 15th all-time – that the Cougars have claimed the No. 1 ranking. The last time was Sept. 12, 2017.
- With a 24-1-1 overall record, Spring Arbor ended the year on an 18-match undefeated streak (17-0-1) en route to its second-ever national title (previous in 2015).
- Second-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) advanced to the title match for the first time in program history. The Ravens finished with a 19-3-3 mark.
- The previous No. 1-ranked team – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) – ends the season in the No. 5 slot. The RedHawks were knocked out in the championship quarterfinals.
- Spring Arbor holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 after Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which had previously appeared in 202-consecutive Top 25 Polls, dropped out in the Oct. 24 edition. The Cougars have been listed in 84-straight polls. No. 14 Keiser (Fla.) is next on the list with 82-consecutive Top 25’s.
- Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, Martin Methodist at 17, former member Lee (Tenn.) and Spring Arbor with 15.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
- For the complete ratings calendar, click here
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – (Dec. 6)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|3
|Spring Arbor (Mich.) (18)
|24-1-1
|498
|2
|18
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|19-3-3
|480
|3
|2
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|20-3-1
|467
|4
|4
|William Carey (Miss.)
|19-3-0
|451
|5
|1
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|21-1-2
|429
|6
|9
|Westmont (Calif.)
|16-4-2
|409
|7
|10
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|19-2-0
|407
|8
|5
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|16-4-1
|374
|9
|8
|Mobile (Ala.)
|14-5-0
|348
|9
|7
|Columbia (Mo.)
|21-2-0
|348
|11
|14
|Marian (Ind.)
|16-3-4
|329
|11
|NR
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|15-5-2
|329
|13
|12
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|20-2-1
|300
|14
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|15-3-1
|293
|15
|16
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|18-4-0
|285
|16
|13
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|17-4-1
|277
|17
|15
|The Master's (Calif.)
|15-6-1
|259
|18
|11
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|16-3-2
|231
|19
|T23
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|17-4-1
|182
|19
|20
|Georgia Gwinnett
|14-4-2
|182
|21
|19
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|14-5-1
|158
|22
|NR
|Hastings (Neb.)
|15-3-4
|151
|23
|NR
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|11-6-3
|134
|24
|17
|John Brown (Ark.)
|18-3-0
|130
|25
|NR
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|19-3-0
|107
Dropped from Top 25: No. 21 Concordia (Neb.); No. 22 Jamestown (N.D.); No. 23 (tie) Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); No. 25 Midland (Neb.).
Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Oregon 86; Concordia (Neb.) 61; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 44; Siena Heights (Mich.) 44; Jamestown (N.D.) 40; St. Thomas (Texas) 32; Bryan (Tenn.) 24; Midland (Neb.) 22; Bellevue (Neb.) 8; Indiana Wesleyan 7; St. Thomas (Fla.) 5; Graceland (Iowa) 3; Northwest (Wash.) 3.
^ Ranking from Top 25 on Nov. 7, 2017