2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – (Dec. 6)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After winning its second-ever national championship on Dec. 2, Spring Arbor (Mich.) is the new No. 1 program in the postseason edition of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Cougars defeated Benedictine (Kan.) by a 2-0 score in the 34th annual NAIA National Championship in Orange Beach, Ala.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates ba­ck to 1999)

National champion Spring Arbor (Mich.) collected all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points to earn the No. 1 position.

This marks the second time this year – 15th all-time – that the Cougars have claimed the No. 1 ranking. The last time was Sept. 12, 2017.

With a 24-1-1 overall record, Spring Arbor ended the year on an 18-match undefeated streak (17-0-1) en route to its second-ever national title (previous in 2015).

Second-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) advanced to the title match for the first time in program history. The Ravens finished with a 19-3-3 mark.

The previous No. 1-ranked team – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) – ends the season in the No. 5 slot. The RedHawks were knocked out in the championship quarterfinals.

Spring Arbor holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 after Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which had previously appeared in 202-consecutive Top 25 Polls, dropped out in the Oct. 24 edition. The Cougars have been listed in 84-straight polls. No. 14 Keiser (Fla.) is next on the list with 82-consecutive Top 25’s.