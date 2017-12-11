Lourdes Athletics to Include Bowling Next Fall

December 11, 2017

Courtesy Lourdes Athletics

Lourdes University is expanding its Gray Wolves intercollegiate athletics program with the addition of men’s and women’s bowling. During fall semester 2018, the teams will begin competing in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“The University is pleased to add bowling to the athletics program. We are looking forward to competing in the conference,” says JoAnn Gordon, Athletic Director and Head Coach of the Gray Wolves Softball Team.

Lourdes is currently recruiting a full-time head coach who will seek talented bowlers to fill 16 total positions on the eight-member men’s and women’s teams. During the spring of 2018, the University will announce where the Gray Wolves bowling teams will practice and call home.

High school and college students interested in competing on the inaugural Lourdes University men’s and women’s bowling teams and enrolling at the university can visit www.lourdesathletics.com or contact an admissions counselor at 419-885-5291 or email luadmits@lourdes.edu.