2017-18 NAIA Divison II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2 (Dec. 12)

Saint Xavier (Ill.) remains at the top in poll No. 1

December 12, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Xavier (Ill.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Saint Xavier garnered seven-of-12 first place votes and 308 total points.

Top 25 Highlights:

-Saint Xavier is currently one-of-six teams that are undefeated in the Top 25 Poll. That undefeated schedule includes a win over then-No. 10 Morningside (Iowa).

- Kara Krolicki leads the Cougars and the Chicagoland Athletic Conference with an average of 20.67 points per game. Another big player for the Cougars is Brittany Collins who leads the team and the conference in rebounds (12.67 per game) and blocks (4.44 per game).

-New to the poll this week is No. 19 Valley City State (N.D.) and No 25 Point (Ga.).

-Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.

-Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively-ranked among active school with 164 straight polls. Saint Xavier is second on the list with 153, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Saint Xavier (Ill.) [7] 9-0 308 2 2 Concordia (Neb.) [5] 10-0 306 3 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 12-0 291 4 4 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 12-0 283 5 4 Marian (Ind.) 12-2 270 6 8 Jamestown (N.D.) 13-2 252 6 10 Morningside (Iowa) 12-2 252 8 8 Eastern Oregon 9-2 250 9 6 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 10-2 238 10 11 Indiana Tech 11-2 211 11 12 Southern Oregon 8-1 208 12 13 Indiana East 8-2 203 13 20 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-3 183 14 7 St. Francis (Ill.) 7-4 177 15 23 Indiana Wesleyan 10-2 170 16 19 Hastings (Neb.) 9-2 169 17 14 Tabor (Kan.) 8-3 149 18 15 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-4 141 19 NR Valley City State (N.D.) 10-0 134 20 17 Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-4 104 21 21 Friends (Kan.) 8-4 100 22 24 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10-2 99 23 16 Mayville State (N.D.) 9-3 98 24 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 8-0 91 25 NR Point (Ga.) 9-3 85

Dropped from the Top 25: No. 22 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and No. 18 Reinhardt (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Roosevelt (Ill.) 34, Rio Grande (Ohio) 27, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 27, Taylor (Ind.) 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 27, Ave Maria (Fla.) 20, Cardinal Stritch 15, Sterling (Kan.) 8, Reinhardt 7, Concordia (Mich.) 7 and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 4