NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Player of the Week — No. 2

Camidge of Oklahoma City tabbed with honor

December 12, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ridell Camidge of Oklahoma City has been named the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Camidge was chosen for his performances from December 4 – 10 and was a selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week

Ridell Camidge, Oklahoma City

6-4, Sr., F, Wilmington, N.C.

Compiled season-high 42 points – including seventh 3-pointers – in the 103-95 overtime victory against John Brown (Ark.) on Dec. 9. That point total was the highest output in the Sooner Athletic Conference this year.

Added 18 points and nine rebounds in 92-80 win over No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) on Dec. 6.

Weekly Stats 30.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game Shot 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from the floor and 9-of-18 (50.0) from the 3-point line



For more information on NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball, click here.

For a complete listing of all national statistical leaders, click here.

Nominees: Tonzell Handy, Tougaloo (Miss.); Marcus Baldwin, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.); Marcelious Green, Southwest (N.M.); Mychael Brawner-Henley, Mount Mercy (Iowa); Andrew Smith, Campbellsville (Ky.); Ryan Imhoff, Carroll (Mont.); Jaylen Moore, William Carey (Miss.); Shacquille Dawkins, Vanguard (Calif.).



2017-18 Division I Men’s Basketball Composite Award Winners

Week 1 (Dec. 5): Isaac Edmondson, Bethel (Tenn.)

Week 2 (Dec. 12): Ridell Camidge, Oklahoma City