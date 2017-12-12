NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Player of the Week — No. 2
Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ridell Camidge of Oklahoma City has been named the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Camidge was chosen for his performances from December 4 – 10 and was a selected out of a pool of conference award winners.
NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week
Ridell Camidge, Oklahoma City
6-4, Sr., F, Wilmington, N.C.
- Compiled season-high 42 points – including seventh 3-pointers – in the 103-95 overtime victory against John Brown (Ark.) on Dec. 9. That point total was the highest output in the Sooner Athletic Conference this year.
- Added 18 points and nine rebounds in 92-80 win over No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) on Dec. 6.
- Weekly Stats
- 30.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game
- Shot 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from the floor and 9-of-18 (50.0) from the 3-point line
For more information on NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball, click here.
For a complete listing of all national statistical leaders, click here.
Nominees: Tonzell Handy, Tougaloo (Miss.); Marcus Baldwin, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.); Marcelious Green, Southwest (N.M.); Mychael Brawner-Henley, Mount Mercy (Iowa); Andrew Smith, Campbellsville (Ky.); Ryan Imhoff, Carroll (Mont.); Jaylen Moore, William Carey (Miss.); Shacquille Dawkins, Vanguard (Calif.).
2017-18 Division I Men’s Basketball Composite Award Winners
Week 1 (Dec. 5): Isaac Edmondson, Bethel (Tenn.)
Week 2 (Dec. 12): Ridell Camidge, Oklahoma City