2017 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2 (Dec. 12)
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hopping back into the No. 1 slot, top-ranked Cornerstone (Mich.) gathered 11-of-12 first-place votes and 312 votes in the second regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles were the preseason No. 1 team and previously held the No. 2 position last time.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
- After dropping its first two games of the year, No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) has won 12-straight to stand 12-2 overall. One of those recent wins came against then-No. 5 Indiana Tech on Dec. 2.
- The Golden Eagles stand No. 2 in scoring defense (66.2) and is led by Sam Vander Sluis, who is 2nd in the NAIA individually in rebounding (12.1) and sixth in blocks per game (1.9).
- The 12 wins by Cornerstone is tied with four other programs for the NAIA high.
- Cornerstone now boasts 15 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is tied for fourth most on the active list.
- No. 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) jumps up one spot and grabbed the remaining first-place vote.
- Northwestern (Iowa), the previous No. 1 in the first regular-season edition, fell down to the No. 11 spot.
- Three newcomers enter the Top 25 this week: No. 20 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), No. 21 Stillman (Ala.) and No. 23 Michigan-Dearborn. Dakota Wesleyan was ranked in the 2017-18 Preseason Top 25. Both Stillman and the Wolverines are nationally recognized for the first time in school history. Stillman is in its second year of being an NAIA-member institution.
- No. 14 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most actives appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is Indiana Wesleyan at 22, former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) at 21, Cornerstone and Oregon Tech at 15.
- No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 69-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 59-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 48-straight.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (December 12)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017-18 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Cornerstone (Mich.) (11)
|12-2
|312
|2
|3
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (1)
|10-2
|302
|3
|6
|Indiana East
|10-2
|283
|4
|4
|Indiana Wesleyan
|11-2
|278
|5
|9
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|12-2
|267
|6
|5
|Indiana Tech
|10-2
|258
|7
|11
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|10-1
|249
|8
|8
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|12-1
|233
|9
|13
|Southern Oregon
|7-3
|227
|10
|15
|Morningside (Iowa)
|8-2
|220
|11
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|11-2
|211
|12
|7
|College of Idaho
|7-4
|207
|13
|10
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|10-3
|193
|14
|16
|Bethel (Ind.)
|10-2
|188
|15
|14
|Union (Ky.)
|8-5
|180
|16
|21
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|12-2
|157
|17
|19
|Montreat (N.C.)
|12-1
|147
|18
|22
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|7-3
|134
|19
|22
|Oregon Tech
|8-4
|113
|20
|NR
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|10-4
|105
|21
|NR
|Stillman (Ala.)
|7-1
|93
|22
|17
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|9-2
|92
|23
|NR
|Michigan-Dearborn
|10-4
|91
|24
|12
|Taylor (Ind.)
|9-3
|78
|25
|NR
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|8-3
|55
Others Receiving Votes: Dakota State (S.D.) 53; Keiser (Fla.) 53; Asbury (Ky.) 46; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 26; Warner (Fla.) 26; Concordia (Neb.) 22; WVU Tech (W. Va.) 18; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 11; Jamestown (N.D.) 11; Governors State (Ill.) 9; Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 3; Corban (Ore.) 3.
Dropped Out: No. 18 Jamestown (N.D.); No. 24 Warner (Fla.); No. 25 IU Southeast (Ind.).
^ Ranking from Nov. 28, 2017 Top 25 Poll