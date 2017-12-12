2017 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2 (Dec. 12)

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hopping back into the No. 1 slot, top-ranked Cornerstone (Mich.) gathered 11-of-12 first-place votes and 312 votes in the second regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles were the preseason No. 1 team and previously held the No. 2 position last time.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)

After dropping its first two games of the year, No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) has won 12-straight to stand 12-2 overall. One of those recent wins came against then-No. 5 Indiana Tech on Dec. 2.

The Golden Eagles stand No. 2 in scoring defense (66.2) and is led by Sam Vander Sluis, who is 2nd in the NAIA individually in rebounding (12.1) and sixth in blocks per game (1.9).

The 12 wins by Cornerstone is tied with four other programs for the NAIA high.

Cornerstone now boasts 15 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is tied for fourth most on the active list.

No. 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) jumps up one spot and grabbed the remaining first-place vote.

Northwestern (Iowa), the previous No. 1 in the first regular-season edition, fell down to the No. 11 spot.

Three newcomers enter the Top 25 this week: No. 20 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), No. 21 Stillman (Ala.) and No. 23 Michigan-Dearborn. Dakota Wesleyan was ranked in the 2017-18 Preseason Top 25. Both Stillman and the Wolverines are nationally recognized for the first time in school history. Stillman is in its second year of being an NAIA-member institution.

No. 14 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most actives appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is Indiana Wesleyan at 22, former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) at 21, Cornerstone and Oregon Tech at 15.