2017 NAIA Football Championship to be Delivered on ESPN3

Contact: Alan Grosbach, NAIA Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to announce that the 2017 NAIA Football National Championship will be delivered live on ESPN3 in high definition. Top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) and No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) (12-0) clash in the 62nd annual championship game, set for kickoff on Saturday, December 16 at 6 p.m. EST from Daytona Beach, Fla.

“For the fourth-straight year, the NAIA is excited to have the Association highlighted on the ESPN family of networks with the 2017 football championship,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “It is incredible that our student-athletes can showcase their skills and be seen on a wide-variety of devices around the country. We appreciate what ESPN offers our fans and look forward to this partnership continuing for years to come.”

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices through WatchESPN and the ESPN app to fans who receive their video or internet subscription from an affiliated provider.

For the fourth-consecutive year, the NAIA Football National Championship takes place at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla. Municipal Stadium, which was built in 1988, is the home field of NCAA Division I Bethune-Cookman (Fla.). The City of Daytona Beach serves as championship hosts.

Throughout the regular-season, ESPN3 streamed multiple NAIA schools and conferences – including the Heart of America Athletic Conference and Indiana Wesleyan University – as they hit the courts and fields in front of a national audience. The NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship has also called ESPN3 home, as it streamed the title match live earlier this month for the third-straight year.

Future coverage on the ESPN family of networks will be announced at a later date.

About ESPN3 • How to watch ESPN3 and FAQ’s | Click Here