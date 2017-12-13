2018 NAIA Women's Swim & Dive Coaches' Top 10 Poll — (Nov. 16)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After being tied with Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in poll No. 1, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) takes the lead in the second edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Bee’s tallied four-of-five first-place votes and 49 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-Since the first poll of the season, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has taken a win over NCAA member Birmingham Southern (Ala.).
-There are no teams that are new to the Top 10 this week.
-SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 31 total appearance. The last 13-consecutive appearances have been in the top five.
-There have been five programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: SCAD Savannah, former member Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser. Fresno Pacific and Simon Fraser are the only teams to do it two different times.
-Former member California Baptist holds the most No. 1 rankings in women’s swim & dive. SCAD Savannah follows closely behind with 11 No. 1 rankings.
Poll Methodology
-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.
-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.
2018 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – (Oct. 26)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [4]
|49
|2
|1
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) [1]
|46
|3
|4
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|38
|4
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|36
|5
|7
|Asbury (Ky.)
|23
|6
|5
|College of Idaho
|22
|7
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|20
|8
|6
|Loyola (La.)
|18
|9
|9
|Brenau (Ga.)
|12
|10
|10
|Union (Ky.)
|7
Dropped from the rankings: NA
Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan 6, WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.) 5
^Top 10 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Nov. 16, 2017