2017 NAIA Football National Championship — Preview

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (ESPN3 | Championship Media Guide) The top two teams in NAIA football do battle Saturday as No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) and No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) play in the 2017 edition of the NAIA Football National Championship. Kick off is slated for 6:04 p.m. EST at Municipal Stadium. The game will be delivered live on ESPN3.
Defending national champion Saint Francis is appearing in the title game for the fifth time in program history, while Reinhardt is making its first.
The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, including ticket details, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Championship Game Notes
• Municipal Stadium houses the national championship for the fourth-straight season. Since the inception of NAIA football in 1956, 46 different host venues have welcomed the national championship.
• The 2017 title game is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 at 6:04 p.m. EST and will be delivered exclusively on ESPN3. Former NFL offensive lineman Forrest Conoly returns for the fifth-straight season as the games color commentator, while Kristen Bedard is back for a third-consecutive time as the NAIA’s sideline reporter. Drew Fellios, who will be providing play-by-play, is back for a second-straight season.
• Saturday’s championship is the 62nd in NAIA history. The inaugural contest in 1956, held in Little Rock, Ark., featured former members Montana State and St. Joseph’s (Ind.). The game ended in a 0-0 tie and a shared national championship.
• There have been 10 national championship shutouts since the event began in 1956. The last shutout came in 2000 when Georgetown (Ky.) blanked Northwestern Oklahoma State, 20-0. It is also the only shutout since the NAIA moved back to one division in 1997.
• Five of the last six national champions have come from the Mid-States Football Association – Saint Xavier (Ill.) (2011), Marian (Ind.) (2012, 2015), Grand View (Iowa) (2013) and Saint Francis (Ind.) (2016).
• Three seasons ago, Southern Oregon (55) and Marian (31) set the national championship single-game record for combined points with 86. The previous standard was set in the 1998 Division I title game when East Central (Okla.) downed Glenville State (W.Va.), 49-35.
• The lower ranked program has won nine of the last 11 titles.
• The 2013 national championship featuring Grand View and Cumberlands (Ky.) was the last time that both participants entered the event seeking a first national title.
• Saint Francis enters the national championship ranked No. 1, while Reinhardt (Ga.) sits at No. 2 in the final regular-season edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. This is the first time since 2013 that the top two teams have met in the banner game.
• Saint Francis and Reinhardt have met each of the last two seasons in the FCS. The Cougars won both meetings, including a 42-24 victory in the semifinal last season.
• Saint Francis, which is in its 20th season as a varsity program, is making its fifth all-time appearance in the national title game. Reinhardt has a chance to play for the national title for the first time in the program’s five-year history.
• Saint Francis (13-0) and Reinhardt (12-0) are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in NAIA football. This is the first time that two unbeaten squads have met in the title game since 2013.
• The Cougars – winners of seven-straight FCS games – are looking to be the first team to repeat as national champion since former member Sioux Falls (S.D.) won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009. All-time there have been four teams to win consecutive championships.
• Saturday marks the first non-home game for Saint Francis since October 21, 2017 when they traveled to Missouri Baptist.
• Saint Francis enters the national championship game riding an NAIA-best 22-game winning streak. The Cougars have not lost since October 1, 2016.
• Saint Francis running back Justin Green has continued to be an offensive star for the Cougars in the playoffs. The Griffith, Ind., native owns 1,883 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 career playoff games. On the year, Green ranks No. 1 in all-purpose yards (2,517) and total scoring (186), while ranking No. 2 in total rushing (1,887).
• Saint Francis is one of the most balanced teams in the NAIA, ranking among the top five nationally in total scoring (587), total passing (4,105), rushing defense per game (80.5) and scoring defense per game (17.5).
• Quarterback Nick Ferrer is the leader of the Saint Francis offense, throwing for 3,932 yards – third-most in the NAIA – and 38 touchdowns this season. The Westfield, Ind., native enters Saturday with 135 career touchdown passes, which ranks second on the NAIA’s all-time list. Austin Dodge of Southern Oregon owns the all-time record with 154 touchdown passes.
• Saint Francis head coach Kevin Donley is the winningest coach in NAIA football history with a 315-129-1 record in 39 years. He is the only NAIA coach to eclipse the 300-win plateau.
• Reinhardt, which is in its fifth season as a varsity program, is the youngest team to reach the national championship since Grand View (Iowa) played in the 2013 championship – the Vikings’ sixth season as a varsity program.
• The Eagles are the first club to represent the Mid-South Conference in the title game since Cumberlands (Ky.) in 2013.
• In the 2017 Football Championship Series, Reinhardt and Southern Oregon’s overtime affair was the first semifinal game to take at least one extra period since the 2013 season when Cumberlands defeated Carroll (Mont.), 34-27. That contest was decided in the first overtime period.
• The Eagles’ defense boasts 44.5 sacks in 12 games this season. Defensive linemen Tevin McCoy and JT Graydon pace the team with 8.5 sacks each.
• Reinhardt’s top-ranked rushing offense (350.5 yards per game) has four players with at least 440 rushing yards this season. Montralius Mosley paces the squad with 646 rushing yards and is second with 10 touchdowns.
• Nick Marquez was one of the heroes in the semifinals for Reinhardt, as the junior kicker connected on a career-long 48-yard field goal – 12 yards longer than his previous career-best – with 40 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
• Reinhardt did not play a nationally ranked team in the regular-season.