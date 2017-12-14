2017 NAIA Football National Championship — Preview

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (ESPN3 | Championship Media Guide) The top two teams in NAIA football do battle Saturday as No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) and No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) play in the 2017 edition of the NAIA Football National Championship. Kick off is slated for 6:04 p.m. EST at Municipal Stadium. The game will be delivered live on ESPN3.

Defending national champion Saint Francis is appearing in the title game for the fifth time in program history, while Reinhardt is making its first.

The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, including ticket details, click here.