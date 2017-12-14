2018 NAIA Women's Swim & Dive Coaches' Top 10 Poll — (Dec. 14)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Bee’s tallied all four, first-place votes and 50 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Since the previous poll, the Bee’s placed first out of three teams in the Berry College Invite and fourth out of 14 teams in the SCAD Invitational losing only to NCAA Division II and III teams.

-No. 9 WVU Institute of Technology (W. Va.) is new to the Top 10 Poll this week.

-SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 31 total appearance. The last 13-consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been five programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: SCAD Savannah, former member Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser. Fresno Pacific and Simon Fraser are the only teams to do it two different times.

-Former member California Baptist holds the most No. 1 rankings in women’s swim & dive. SCAD Savannah follows closely behind with 11 No. 1 rankings.

Poll Methodology

-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (Dec. 13)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [4] 50 2 4 Keiser (Fla.) 41 2 2 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 41 4 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 33 5 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 26 6 5 Asbury (Ky.) 24 7 9 Brenau 14 8 6 College of Idaho 11 9 8 Loyola (La.) 10 9 10 Union (Ky.) 10 9 RV WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.) 10

Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan 6