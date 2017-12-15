2017 Daktronics-NAIA Football Scholar-Athletes

December 15, 2017 By NAIA National Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Friday that 379 football student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Taylor (Ind.) led all institutions with 17 individuals on the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.

