2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – National champion Saint Francis (Ind.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Cougars claimed all 13 first-place votes and 288 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis, which is now ranked No. 1 for the 17th time in program history, won its second national title with a 24-13 victory over No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) last Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
• The Cougars (14-0) are the first team since former member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (2008, 2009) to win back-to-back titles. The win was also Saint Francis’ 23rd-straight in all competitions.
• Saint Francis is the first team to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season (13 editions) since Sioux Falls did it in 2009.
• No new teams joined the Top 25.
• No. 7 Georgetown (Ky.) jumped a poll-best five spots from No. 12 after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25), No. 18 Marian (Ind.) (22), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa) (20), Saint Francis (17) and No. 6 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 137-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 86-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll (December 19, 2017)
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (13)
|14-0
|288
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|12-1
|277
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa)
|13-1
|265
|4
|5
|Southern Oregon
|12-1
|256
|5
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|11-1
|244
|6
|8
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|10-2
|223
|7
|12
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|9-2
|220
|8
|10
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|10-3
|215
|9
|6
|Baker (Kan.)
|10-2
|200
|10
|9
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-2
|188
|11
|11
|Grand View (Iowa)
|9-3
|174
|12
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|9-3
|166
|13
|7
|Langston (Okla.)
|10-1
|157
|14
|13
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|9-2
|152
|15
|14
|Concordia (Mich.)
|9-2
|144
|16
|16
|Sterling (Kan.)
|9-3
|124
|17
|17
|Tabor (Kan.)
|8-2
|108
|18
|19
|Marian (Ind.)
|7-3
|94
|19
|18
|SAGU (Texas)
|8-3
|92
|20
|20
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|8-2
|76
|21
|21
|Kansas Wesleyan
|8-3
|60
|22
|22
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|7-3
|55
|23
|23
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|8-3
|38
|24
|24
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|7-3
|35
|25
|25
|Evangel (Mo.)
|7-4
|21
Dropped from the Top 25: None
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 9; College of Idaho 6; Cumberland (Tenn.) 4.