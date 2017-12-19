2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

December 19, 2017 By Alan Grosbach, NAIA Associate Director of Athletic Communication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – National champion Saint Francis (Ind.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Cougars claimed all 13 first-place votes and 288 total points.



Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 1999)

• Saint Francis, which is now ranked No. 1 for the 17th time in program history, won its second national title with a 24-13 victory over No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) last Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

• The Cougars (14-0) are the first team since former member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (2008, 2009) to win back-to-back titles. The win was also Saint Francis’ 23rd-straight in all competitions.

• Saint Francis is the first team to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season (13 editions) since Sioux Falls did it in 2009.

• No new teams joined the Top 25.

• No. 7 Georgetown (Ky.) jumped a poll-best five spots from No. 12 after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25), No. 18 Marian (Ind.) (22), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa) (20), Saint Francis (17) and No. 6 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 137-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 86-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll (December 19, 2017)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (13) 14-0 288 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-1 277 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 13-1 265 4 5 Southern Oregon 12-1 256 5 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-1 244 6 8 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-2 223 7 12 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 220 8 10 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-3 215 9 6 Baker (Kan.) 10-2 200 10 9 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-2 188 11 11 Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 174 12 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-3 166 13 7 Langston (Okla.) 10-1 157 14 13 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-2 152 15 14 Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 144 16 16 Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 124 17 17 Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 108 18 19 Marian (Ind.) 7-3 94 19 18 SAGU (Texas) 8-3 92 20 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-2 76 21 21 Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 60 22 22 Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 55 23 23 Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38 24 24 Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 35 25 25 Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 21



Dropped from the Top 25: None



Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 9; College of Idaho 6; Cumberland (Tenn.) 4.