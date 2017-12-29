NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 3

December 29, 2017 By Alan Grosbach, NAIA Associate Director of Athletic Communication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 42nd-straight edition, Grand View (Iowa) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The next installment of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled to release on January 17.

Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View, which claimed 184 points via 12 ranked wrestlers, now own 46 all-time No. 1 rankings. The total is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.

• Top-ranked Josh Wenger (141 pounds) and Grant Henderson (165 pounds) highlight the lineup for the Vikings. Wenger is 8-2 on the season, including a 3-0 mark at 141 pounds, while Henderson boasts a 9-2 record.

• Cam Tessari (157 pounds) of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Anthony Orozco (174 pounds) of Menlo (Calif.) are the new top-ranked individuals. Tessari is a perfect 7-0 on the season, while Orozco is 7-2. Both of Orozco’s losses came against NCAA Division I competition.

• No. 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) boasts the most top-ranked individuals with three – Hayden Lee (125 pounds), Jake Sinkovics (133 pounds) and Tres Leon (149 pounds).

• No. 16 Oklahoma City and No. 20 Morningside (Iowa) are the two newcomers to the poll.

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – No. 3 (December 29, 2017)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 184 2 2 Missouri Valley 159 3 3 Indiana Tech 126 4 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 111 5 8 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 107 6 6 Providence (Mont.) 100 7 5 Life (Ga.) 99 T8 9 Southeastern (Fla.) 80 T8 4 Menlo (Calif.) 80 10 13 Montana State-Northern 77 T11 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 75 T11 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 75 13 12 Southern Oregon 69 14 10 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 66 15 15 Baker (Kan.) 56 16 RV Oklahoma City 48 17 18 Eastern Oregon 47 18 19 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 42 19 17 Concordia (Neb.) 39 20 RV Morningside (Iowa) 33



Others receiving votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 32; Midland (Neb.) 32; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 31; Cumberland (Tenn.) 26; Benedictine (Kan.) 25; Jamestown (N.D.) 25; Graceland (Iowa) 24; Hastings (Neb.) 24; Lyon (Ark.) 20; Reinhardt (Ga.) 20; Missouri Baptist 19; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 18; Saint Mary (Kan.) 17; Bacone (Okla.) 16; Bethany (Kan.) 12; Doane (Neb.) 11; York (Neb.) 10; William Penn (Iowa) 9; Kansas Wesleyan 9; Marian (Ind.) 9; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 8; Truett McConnell (Ga.) 8; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 7; Ottawa (Kan.) 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 5; Lourdes (Ohio) 5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 2; Waldorf (Iowa) 1.



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

149 – Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

157 – Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.)

184 – Charles Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)

197 – Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.)

285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)