By Tyler Stevenson, Indiana Tech Sports Information Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 6-ranked Indiana Tech men’s basketball team won its sixth game in a row on Friday evening at the Schaefer Center as they defeated No. 4-ranked Indiana Wesleyan, 88-84, for their third win of the season over a top-five ranked team.

Max Huber led the Warriors with a team-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists for his first double-double of the season. Scott Schwieterman scored a career-high 21 points while Edmond Early, Jr. added 14 points off the bench. Nic Williams chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Joel Wincowski grabbed eight boards.

The Wildcats would get out to an 11-3 lead in the first six minutes of the game, the first in 10 days for either team, while forcing Tech to commit four turnovers. The Warriors would gather their sea legs though, going on a 21-6 run over the next six minutes to take a 24-17 lead at the 8:12 mark.

Indiana Wesleyan would turn to Evan Maxwell and Kyle Mangas as the duo scored the next 12 points for the visitors to retake the lead at 29-28 with 4:48 left in the first half. The Orange and Black would close the half strong however , as they used an 8-5 run to take a 41-37 lead in the locker room at the break.

The second half would be a wire-to-wire battle with both teams scoring 47 points in the final 20 minutes of action. The Wildcats would open up the half with a 15-9 run to take a 52-50 lead with 13:30 on the clock, but a jumper from Schwieterman would start an 8-0 spurt for Tech as they went ahead 58-52 with 11:14 left in the game.

IWU would erase the deficit again with a 10-2 spurt to take a two-point lead at 62-60 at the 8:58 mark, but couldn’t extend their lead any more as the hosts tied it back up on their next possession. The two teams would trade baskets over the next few possessions, but Tech would gain the momentum and lead for good with 6:37 left in the game as Huber knocked down three free throw shots to give his team a 70-67 lead.

A pair of free throws from Dylan Phair would make it a five-point game two possession later while Early converted an and-one play to give Tech a 77-70 lead, their largest of the game, with 4:31 on the clock. Grant Smith would cut the lead down to one with five straight points, but Early would knock down a triple after a miss from Smith on the back-end of a to the foul line to make it a two-possession game again. Tech would put the game away by going 8-10 from the charity stripe in the final minute to hold off the Wildcats and improve to 7-0 at the Schaefer Center.