KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second-consecutive edition, Georgetown (Ky.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Tigers claimed eight-of-nine first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• Georgetown has been listed in the No. 1 spot 16 times dating back to 2000, which is the third most top-billings during that time.

• The Tigers (15-0) are one of four unbeaten teams remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball – No. 6 Pikeville (Ky.) (15-0), No. 2 Carroll (Mont.) (14-0) and No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are the others.

• Georgetown continued its run as one of the most dominant offenses through the holiday season, as the Tigers lead the country in scoring margin (39.7) and total scoring (1,618). Georgetown has scored 100-or-more points in 10-of-15 games.

• No. 2 Carroll claimed the other first-place vote in the poll. The Fighting Saints’ 14-game winning streak marks the best start in program history.

• The following teams are newcomers to the poll: No. 22 William Jessup (Calif.), No. 23 Arizona Christian, No. 24 (tied) Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 24 (tied) William Carey (Miss.).

• There have been 38 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 16, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, LSU Alexandria (La.) and former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia (Mo.) at nine No. 1 recognition.

• Robert Morris, now an NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 – 18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2, 2018)

RANK PRVS^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Georgetown (Ky.) (8) 15-0 219 2 4 Carroll (Mont.) (1) 14-0 209 3 3 William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 202 4 2 LSU Shreveport (La.) 12-1 195 5 5 The Master's (Calif.) 14-1 189 6 8 Pikeville (Ky.) 15-0 185 7 6 Columbia (Mo.) 14-1 181 8 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-0 171 9 10 Hope International (Calif.) 14-1 163 10 11 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13-1 149 11 12 Faulkner (Ala.) 12-1 143 T12 20 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9-2 140 T12 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 13-1 140 14 23 Oklahoma City 9-2 122 15 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 15-1 120 16 17 Montana Western 12-2 106 17 14 LSU Alexandria (La.) 10-4 103 18 13 Dalton State (Ga.) 10-3 102 19 18 Missouri Baptist 13-2 100 20 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) 10-2 84 21 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10-2 77 22 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 14-2 66 23 NR Arizona Christian 12-2 65 T24 RV Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-2 47 T24 RV William Carey (Miss.) 9-3 47



Others Receiving Votes: Xavier (La.) 34; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 30; Graceland (Iowa) 27; Menlo (Calif.) 17; Life (Ga.) 17; Langston (Okla.) 17; Montana State-Northern 13; Central Baptist (Ark.) 8; Grand View (Iowa) 5.



Dropped Out: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (No. 19); Vanguard (Calif.) (No. 22); Langston (Okla.) (No. 24); Life (Ga.) (No. 25).



^ Previous ranking occurred Dec. 5, 2017 (Poll No. 1)