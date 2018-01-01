By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Vanguard (Calif.) remains No. 1 in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered eight first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Vanguard holds an undefeated, 9-0, record. One of those wins was against then-No. 16 Columbia College and another over an NCAA Division II opponents Biola (Calif.) and California State L.A.

- There are no newcomers in the second edition of the poll.

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 240 total appearance dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Vanguard (Calif.) [8] 9-0 188 2 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 11-2 182 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 13-2 176 4 4 Shawnee State (Ohio) 13-3 169 5 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-1 164 6 7 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 11-1 156 7 6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11-2 155 8 8 Oklahoma City 10-2 146 9 9 Benedictine (Kan.) 11-2 140 10 12 Montana Western 11-3 126 11 13 Baker (Kan.) 12-2 125 12 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-2 123 13 14 Lyon (Ark.) 10-2 118 14 11 Westmont (Calif.) 7-4 116 15 15 The Master's (Calif.) 9-2 105 16 20 Dillard (La.) 12-2 90 17 17 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 10-5 88 18 16 Columbia (Mo.) 9-5 80 19 18 John Brown (Ark.) 7-4 72 19 24 Bethel (Tenn.) 9-6 72 21 23 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 8-3 70 21 22 Montana State-Northern 9-4 70 23 19 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 11-4 61 24 25 LSU Shreveport (La.) 14-0 53 24 21 Carroll (Mont.) 9-4 53

Dropped from the rankings: None

Others receiving votes: Menlo (Calif.) 38, Providence (Mont.) 26, Loyola (La.) 22, Central Methodist (Mo.) 8, Arizona Christian 7, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7, Cumberland (Tenn.) 7, Science & Arts (Okla.) 6