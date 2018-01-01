By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Vanguard (Calif.) remains No. 1 in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered eight first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-Vanguard holds an undefeated, 9-0, record. One of those wins was against then-No. 16 Columbia College and another over an NCAA Division II opponents Biola (Calif.) and California State L.A.
- There are no newcomers in the second edition of the poll.
-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 240 total appearance dating back to 1997-98 school year.
-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Vanguard (Calif.) [8]
|9-0
|188
|2
|2
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|11-2
|182
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|13-2
|176
|4
|4
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|13-3
|169
|5
|5
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|8-1
|164
|6
|7
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|11-1
|156
|7
|6
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|11-2
|155
|8
|8
|Oklahoma City
|10-2
|146
|9
|9
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|11-2
|140
|10
|12
|Montana Western
|11-3
|126
|11
|13
|Baker (Kan.)
|12-2
|125
|12
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|12-2
|123
|13
|14
|Lyon (Ark.)
|10-2
|118
|14
|11
|Westmont (Calif.)
|7-4
|116
|15
|15
|The Master's (Calif.)
|9-2
|105
|16
|20
|Dillard (La.)
|12-2
|90
|17
|17
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|10-5
|88
|18
|16
|Columbia (Mo.)
|9-5
|80
|19
|18
|John Brown (Ark.)
|7-4
|72
|19
|24
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|9-6
|72
|21
|23
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|8-3
|70
|21
|22
|Montana State-Northern
|9-4
|70
|23
|19
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|11-4
|61
|24
|25
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|14-0
|53
|24
|21
|Carroll (Mont.)
|9-4
|53
Dropped from the rankings: None
Others receiving votes: Menlo (Calif.) 38, Providence (Mont.) 26, Loyola (La.) 22, Central Methodist (Mo.) 8, Arizona Christian 7, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7, Cumberland (Tenn.) 7, Science & Arts (Okla.) 6