Story courtesy of John Brown (Ark.)

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. -- Baily Cameron scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and the No. 19 John Brown University women's basketball team overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to upset No. 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) by a 72-64 final on Thursday night (Jan. 4) inside Bill George Arena.

John Brown (9-4, 3-1 Sooner Athletic) won its third-straight over WBU in Siloam Springs, and continued the Flying Queens' losing skid, which now hits two, after starting out the season 9-0.

Cameron's dominance in the post, which included 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, carried the Golden Eagles to its first win over a ranked team this season, helping JBU to a 25-15 scoring edge in the final 10 minutes of play.

"I thought we responded so well tonight against a tough, physical Wayland Baptist team," head coach Jeff Soderquist admitted. "If we rebounded the ball better, we could be undefeated right now. They started out hot and cooled off, and we did better as the game went along."

Securing eight rebounds in the second half, Cameron helped pace a JBU defensive effort that included an 18-13 advantage in the second half, and held the Flying Queens, which averaged 41.6 percent from the field to just 33.3 percent over the final 20 minutes of play.

The matchup featured 23 lead changes and 9 tied scores, but none more important than the final lead change with just 2:55 to play.

Nina Sato's bucket in the paint gave the visitors a 62-61 lead, but on the ensuing possession, Cameron backed down her defender in the lane and a left-handed scoop fell to give JBU the lead. After a pair of misses at the other end, senior Jana Schammel drained her only triple of the contest, which was followed by another Cameron bucket in the post as the Golden Eagles finished the contest on an 11-2 run.

Schammel finished the contest with 12 points and three assists while senior Rosa Orpo registered 10 points, including a pair of timely triples.

Although the visitors attempted 24 more field goals than the Golden Eagles, WBU simply couldn't make it count especially with nine fewer turnovers than John Brown. JBU held the advantage the paint to the tune of 34-22, which became increasing important as JBU shot well below its season average behind the arc, just 29.4 percent, but most importantly, out-rebounded the Flying Queens, 38-30.

While John Brown shot nearly 50 percent from the floor (25-of-51), Wayland could only muster a 36 percent effort (27-of-75).

WBU started out the contest with a 14-4 lead, helped by a 2-of-9 start from the Golden Eagles. However, seven points, including a triple, from Luize Skrastina, helped the hosts finish the quarter on a 12-3 run before taking its first lead, 18-17 just 25 seconds into the second on a strong drive to the bucket from junior Karina Chandra.

Maci Merket hit only 6-of-21 from the floor, but finished with 16 points while Nina Sato added 15 points, finishing 7-of-11 from the field. Morgan Bennett contributed 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds in the loss.

The Golden Eagles will now look to sweep the week with a win over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday (Jan. 6). The two teams will square off for the first time as Sooner Athletic foes inside BGA at 1 p.m.