By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) is the new No. 1 in the first NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the New Year, the national office announced Tuesday. Concordia earned 11 of 12 first place votes and 312 total points to earn the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights

This is the Bulldogs’ 14th No. 1 ranking all time, which is the third most in DII Women’s Basketball.

Concordia is one of just two undefeated teams remaining in this week’s Top 25 Poll, along with No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.).

Defending Nation Champion Marian (Ind.) remains at No. 5 for the second straight poll. The Knights are currently 16-2 on the year.

Rio Grande (Ohio) and Taylor (Ind.) both join the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 21 and No. 22 respectively.

Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.