2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3

Concordia takes over the top spot

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo.Concordia (Neb.) is the new No. 1 in the first NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the New Year, the national office announced Tuesday. Concordia earned 11 of 12 first place votes and 312 total points to earn the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights

  • This is the Bulldogs’ 14th No. 1 ranking all time, which is the third most in DII Women’s Basketball.
  • Concordia is one of just two undefeated teams remaining in this week’s Top 25 Poll, along with No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.).
  • Defending Nation Champion Marian (Ind.) remains at No. 5 for the second straight poll. The Knights are currently 16-2 on the year.
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) and Taylor (Ind.) both join the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 21 and No. 22 respectively.
  • Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
  • Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 167 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 154, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 3 (Jan. 9)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 2 Concordia (Neb.) [11] 17-0 312
2 3 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 16-0 302
3 4 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 18-1 292
4 1 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 13-2 282
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-2 272
6 6 Jamestown (N.D.) 17-2 260
7 8 Eastern Oregon 16-2 254
8 9 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-3 238
9 10 Indiana Tech 17-2 235
10 11 Southern Oregon 14-1 224
11 16 Hastings (Neb.) 15-2 212
12 6 Morningside (Iowa) 13-6 195
13 15 Indiana Wesleyan 14-4 184
14 18 Northwestern (Iowa) 12-5 163
15 24 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 13-1 155
16 17 Tabor (Kan.) 11-5 154
17 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 11-6 152
18 14 St. Francis (Ill.) 10-6 143
19 19 Valley City State (N.D.) 13-3 139
20 22 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 14-4 123
21 NR Rio Grande (Ohio) 17-1 117
22 NR Taylor (Ind.) 11-7 100
23 23 Mayville State (N.D.) 13-4 96
24 25 Point (Ga.) 12-4 89
25 21 Friends (Kan.) 10-7 67

Dropped From Top 25: Saint Francis (Ind.), Indiana East

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.) 50; Indiana East 39; Bryan (Tenn.) 31; Roosevelt (Ill.) 23; UC Merced 20; Reinhardt (Ga.) 19; Oklahoma Wesleyan 7; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 5; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 5; Judson (Ill.) 3; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3

Championship Information

27th ANNUAL DIVISION II
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 7-13, 2018
Tyson Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa

