By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending National Invitational Champions, Park (Mo.) claims the No. 1 rank in the of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights:

-Park returns two top players from 2017 in Leandro Sodre and Victor Neves who helped the Pirates to the 2017 National Invitational Title. Despite losing two All-Americans from 2017, the Pirates will reload with a deep recruiting class.

-The Pirates finished the 2017 season with a record of 26-5, 10-2. The teams only losses came from Grand View (Iowa), Missouri Baptist and Ottawa (Kan.).

-Park received eight-of-10 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), the 2017 National Invitational runner-up, received the other two first-place votes.

-The Heart of America Conference and the unaffiliated group comprised of teams from the American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference both had three teams in the Top 10.

- There were no new teams to join the poll from the 2017 postseason Top 10.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll – (Jan. 9)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Park (Mo.) [8] 26-5 105 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) [2] 25-4 99 3 3 Missouri Baptist 28-2 90 4 5 Lourdes (Ohio) 20-9 78 5 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 20-12 71 6 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 26-7 60 6 4 Warner (Fla.) 23-6 60 8 6 Missouri Valley 18-14 54 9 9 Robert Morris (Ill.) 27-6 46 10 10 Clarke (Iowa) 18-10 37

Dropped from the rankings: None

Others receiving votes: St. Ambrose (Iowa) 26, Siena Heights (Mich.) 13, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3