NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight edition and third time this season, Cornerstone (Mich.) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed all 12 first-place votes and 312 total points this week.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
• Cornerstone (17-2), which currently leads the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference at 9-0, has won 17-straight since dropping the first two games of the season.
• The 17 victories by the Golden Eagles
• Cornerstone now boasts 16 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is fourth-most on the active list.
• Three newcomers joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 IU Southeast (Ind.), No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.) and No. 25 Keiser (Fla.). Mayville State is ranked for the first time since the 2006-07 final poll, which is the longest drought among the trio.
• No. 11 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone 16 and No. 20 Oregon Tech at 15.
• Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 70-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 60-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 49-straight.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (January 9)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017-18 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Cornerstone (Mich.) (12)
|17-2
|312
|2
|2
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|16-2
|302
|3
|3
|IU East (Ind.)
|16-2
|292
|4
|5
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|17-2
|281
|5
|6
|Indiana Tech
|16-3
|273
|6
|8
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|16-2
|247
|7
|4
|Indiana Wesleyan
|13-5
|244
|8
|12
|College of Idaho
|12-5
|232
|9
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|13-4
|229
|10
|11
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|16-2
|218
|11
|14
|Bethel (Ind.)
|15-3
|214
|12
|17
|Montreat (N.C.)
|14-1
|206
|13
|16
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|16-2
|193
|14
|18
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|12-5
|178
|15
|7
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|12-4
|162
|16
|25
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|13-4
|161
|17
|21
|Stillman (Ala.)
|12-3
|157
|18
|13
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|13-5
|143
|19
|20
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|15-5
|136
|20
|19
|Oregon Tech
|14-5
|112
|21
|NR
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|11-5
|100
|22
|NR
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|11-3
|91
|23
|9
|Southern Oregon
|10-6
|86
|24
|15
|Union (Ky.)
|10-7
|79
|25
|RV
|Keiser (Fla.)
|10-6
|50
Others Receiving Votes: Warner (Fla.) 43; Allen (S.C.) 34; Asbury (Ky.) 32; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 28; Michigan-Dearborn 28; Dickinson State (N.D.) 25; Eastern Oregon 21; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Governors State (Ill.) 10; Roosevelt (Ill.) 8; Coastal Georgia 4; Jamestown (N.D.) 4; Madonna (Mich.) 3.
Dropped Out: College of the Ozarks (Mo.) (No. 22); Michigan-Dearborn (No. 23); Taylor (Ind.) (No. 24)
^ Ranking from Dec. 12,