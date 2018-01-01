stop
NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

Cornerstone (Mich.) continues reign at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight edition and third time this season, Cornerstone (Mich.) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed all 12 first-place votes and 312 total points this week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
• Cornerstone (17-2), which currently leads the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference at 9-0, has won 17-straight since dropping the first two games of the season.
• The 17 victories by the Golden Eagles is tied with No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) for the most in the NAIA so far this season.
• Cornerstone now boasts 16 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is fourth-most on the active list.
• Three newcomers joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 IU Southeast (Ind.), No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.) and No. 25 Keiser (Fla.). Mayville State is ranked for the first time since the 2006-07 final poll, which is the longest drought among the trio.
• No. 11 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone 16 and No. 20 Oregon Tech at 15.
• Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 70-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 60-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 49-straight.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (January 9)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 17-2 312
2 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 16-2 302
3 3 IU East (Ind.) 16-2 292
4 5 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 17-2 281
5 6 Indiana Tech 16-3 273
6 8 Southwestern (Kan.) 16-2 247
7 4 Indiana Wesleyan 13-5 244
8 12 College of Idaho 12-5 232
9 10 Morningside (Iowa) 13-4 229
10 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 16-2 218
11 14 Bethel (Ind.) 15-3 214
12 17 Montreat (N.C.) 14-1 206
13 16 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 16-2 193
14 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) 12-5 178
15 7 Southeastern (Fla.) 12-4 162
16 25 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 13-4 161
17 21 Stillman (Ala.) 12-3 157
18 13 Trinity International (Ill.) 13-5 143
19 20 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-5 136
20 19 Oregon Tech 14-5 112
21 NR IU Southeast (Ind.) 11-5 100
22 NR Mayville State (N.D.) 11-3 91
23 9 Southern Oregon 10-6 86
24 15 Union (Ky.) 10-7 79
25 RV Keiser (Fla.) 10-6 50


Others Receiving Votes: Warner (Fla.) 43; Allen (S.C.) 34; Asbury (Ky.) 32; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 28; Michigan-Dearborn 28; Dickinson State (N.D.) 25; Eastern Oregon 21; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Governors State (Ill.) 10; Roosevelt (Ill.) 8; Coastal Georgia 4; Jamestown (N.D.) 4; Madonna (Mich.) 3.

Dropped Out: College of the Ozarks (Mo.) (No. 22); Michigan-Dearborn (No. 23); Taylor (Ind.) (No. 24)

^ Ranking from Dec. 12, 2017 Top 25 Poll

Championship Information

27th ANNUAL DIVISION II
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 7-13, 2018
Sioux Falls, S.D.

