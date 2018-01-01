NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight edition and third time this season, Cornerstone (Mich.) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed all 12 first-place votes and 312 total points this week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)

• Cornerstone (17-2), which currently leads the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference at 9-0, has won 17-straight since dropping the first two games of the season.

• The 17 victories by the Golden Eagles is tied with No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) for the most in the NAIA so far this season.

• Cornerstone now boasts 16 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is fourth-most on the active list.

• Three newcomers joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 IU Southeast (Ind.), No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.) and No. 25 Keiser (Fla.). Mayville State is ranked for the first time since the 2006-07 final poll, which is the longest drought among the trio.

• No. 11 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone 16 and No. 20 Oregon Tech at 15.

• Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 70-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 60-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 49-straight.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (January 9)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 17-2 312 2 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 16-2 302 3 3 IU East (Ind.) 16-2 292 4 5 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 17-2 281 5 6 Indiana Tech 16-3 273 6 8 Southwestern (Kan.) 16-2 247 7 4 Indiana Wesleyan 13-5 244 8 12 College of Idaho 12-5 232 9 10 Morningside (Iowa) 13-4 229 10 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 16-2 218 11 14 Bethel (Ind.) 15-3 214 12 17 Montreat (N.C.) 14-1 206 13 16 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 16-2 193 14 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) 12-5 178 15 7 Southeastern (Fla.) 12-4 162 16 25 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 13-4 161 17 21 Stillman (Ala.) 12-3 157 18 13 Trinity International (Ill.) 13-5 143 19 20 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-5 136 20 19 Oregon Tech 14-5 112 21 NR IU Southeast (Ind.) 11-5 100 22 NR Mayville State (N.D.) 11-3 91 23 9 Southern Oregon 10-6 86 24 15 Union (Ky.) 10-7 79 25 RV Keiser (Fla.) 10-6 50