Article provided by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tickets for the 2018 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship will go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). The Sioux Falls Sports Authority, along with Dakota State University and Northwestern College (Iowa) will host the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon March 7-13.

The NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship will begin on Wednesday, March 7, with eight games per day on the first three days of competition. Games are scheduled for 8:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. March 7-9. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, March 10 starting at 1 p.m. followed by the semifinals on Monday, March 12 and the championship game on Tuesday, March 13.

“We are excited to partner with Dakota State and Northwestern to bring the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship to Sioux Falls,” Bryan Miller, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority said. “The Sanford Pentagon is the perfect venue for this championship and we look forward to bringing in 32 teams from around the country and showcasing Sioux Falls.”

All-session passes are $90 and can be purchased at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, any Ticketmaster outlet or by calling 800-745-3000. Single session and group discounts are also available. All tickets will be general admission.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority was formed in 2006 by community leaders to recruit major sporting events to the Sioux Falls area. The organization has hosted the Summit League Basketball Championships since 2009, the Sioux Falls Marathon since 2010 and multiple NCAA Championships, including the 2016 Division I Women’s Basketball Regional. For more information, visit www.sfsportsauthority.org.