By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Penn (Iowa) earns its first No. 1 position in school history in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Statesmen stand 16-1 on the season and collected 215 points in the poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Penn (Iowa) posted four first-place votes to take the top spot. The Statesmen stand four total points ahead of No. 2-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

The Statesmen had held the No. 3 spot in each of the three previous polls this year.

William Penn is No. 1 in the NAIA in scoring offense (105.5) and No. 7 in scoring margin (22.4).

Lindsey Wilson, in its highest position of the season, stands with four first-place votes. The Blue Raiders are the lone team in NAIA Division I with an undefeated record (17-0).

No. 3 LSU Shreveport (La.) gathered the remaining first-place nod with 205 total points.

No. 4 The Master’s (Calif.) and No. 5 (tied) Columbia (Mo.) all bumped up in the Top 25.

Previous No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) checks in at the No. 5 (tied) position.

Four programs are newcomers this week: No. 20 Westmont (Calif.), No. 22 Xavier (La.), No. 23 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) and No. 25 Life (Ga.). Life and Westmont were both ranked earlier this season. Our Lady of the Lake and Xavier are recognized for the first time since last season.

There have been 38 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 16, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, LSU Alexandria (La.) and former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia (Mo.) at nine No. 1 recognitions.