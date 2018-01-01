By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claims the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered nine first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Freed-Hardeman has gone 5-0 since the last ranking.

-The Lions lead the NAIA in scoring margin (29.6).

-There are four new teams in the poll this week: No 14 Providence (Mont.), No. 15 Menlo (Calif.), No. 18 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 24 Arizona Christian.

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 242 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Jan. 16)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [9] 16-2 219 2 1 Vanguard (Calif.) 12-1 210 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 17-2 207 4 4 Shawnee State (Ohio) 16-3 198 5 8 Oklahoma City 14-2 190 6 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 14-2 185 7 9 Benedictine (Kan.) 15-2 176 8 12 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-3 165 8 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 11-3 165 10 24 Carroll (Mont.) 13-4 160 11 18 Columbia (Mo.) 13-5 134 12 14 Westmont (Calif.) 10-5 130 13 11 Baker (Kan.) 14-4 128 14 NR Providence (Mont.) 14-3 127 15 17 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 13-5 115 15 NR Menlo (Calif.) 15-3 115 17 13 Lyon (Ark.) 14-3 103 18 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 14-2 95 19 24 LSU Shreveport (La.) 18-0 88 20 19 Bethel (Tenn.) 12-6 87 21 16 Dillard (La.) 14-3 83 22 23 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 15-4 72 23 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 12-5 71 24 NR Arizona Christian 13-3 66 25 21 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 12-4 64

Dropped from the rankings: No. 19 John Brown (Ark.), No. 15 The Master’s (Calif.) and No. 10 Montana Western

Others receiving votes: John Brown 54, The Master’s 40, Montana Western 25, Science & Arts (Okla.) 18, Loyola (La.) 16, Central Methodist (Mo.) 15