By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claims the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered nine first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-Freed-Hardeman has gone 5-0 since the last ranking.
-The Lions lead the NAIA in scoring margin (29.6).
-There are four new teams in the poll this week: No 14 Providence (Mont.), No. 15 Menlo (Calif.), No. 18 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 24 Arizona Christian.
-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 242 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Jan. 16)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [9]
|16-2
|219
|2
|1
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|12-1
|210
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|17-2
|207
|4
|4
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|16-3
|198
|5
|8
|Oklahoma City
|14-2
|190
|6
|6
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|14-2
|185
|7
|9
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|15-2
|176
|8
|12
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|14-3
|165
|8
|5
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|11-3
|165
|10
|24
|Carroll (Mont.)
|13-4
|160
|11
|18
|Columbia (Mo.)
|13-5
|134
|12
|14
|Westmont (Calif.)
|10-5
|130
|13
|11
|Baker (Kan.)
|14-4
|128
|14
|NR
|Providence (Mont.)
|14-3
|127
|15
|17
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|13-5
|115
|15
|NR
|Menlo (Calif.)
|15-3
|115
|17
|13
|Lyon (Ark.)
|14-3
|103
|18
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|14-2
|95
|19
|24
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|18-0
|88
|20
|19
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|12-6
|87
|21
|16
|Dillard (La.)
|14-3
|83
|22
|23
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|15-4
|72
|23
|7
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|12-5
|71
|24
|NR
|Arizona Christian
|13-3
|66
|25
|21
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|12-4
|64
Dropped from the rankings: No. 19 John Brown (Ark.), No. 15 The Master’s (Calif.) and No. 10 Montana Western
Others receiving votes: John Brown 54, The Master’s 40, Montana Western 25, Science & Arts (Okla.) 18, Loyola (La.) 16, Central Methodist (Mo.) 15