By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten-time and defending national champion Oklahoma City will begin the 2018 season with the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Stars captured all 19 first-place votes and 529 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Ranked No. 1 for 15-consecutive polls, Oklahoma City holds the the longest streak by an NAIA program since former member Concordia (Calif.) went 18-consecutive weeks at No. 1 that spanned the 2013-14 seasons.
- Last year, Oklahoma City won its second-straight national championship and NAIA-record 10th overall title on June 1. The Stars, who went 4-0 at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series, defeated Corban (Ore.) by a 4-1 score to capture the title.
- Oklahoma City finished the year with a 68-1 record, which established a new NAIA record. The Stars held the previous high of 67, set back in 2016. Oklahoma City started the year 47-0 prior to its only loss against NCAA Division II top-10 ranked West Texas A&M on April 18.
- As a team, the Stars were No. 1 in the NAIA in several statistical categories: runs per game (7.7), total hits (730), total RBIs (474), total stolen bases (170), opponent batting average (.146), ERA (0.690) and fielding percentage (.974).
- The rest of the top five includes No. 2 Columbia (Mo.), No. 3 Southern Oregon, No. 4 Marian (Ind.) and No. 5 Brenau (Ga.) tied with No. 5 Corban (Ore.).
- Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 129-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. No. 8 (tie) William Carey (Miss.) is second with 92-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 53.
- Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 43, followed by former member Concordia (Calif.) with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly.
- For the complete calendar of 2018 Top 25 Polls, click here.
2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll – Jan. 16, 2018
|RANK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Oklahoma City (19)
|68-1
|529
|2
|Columbia (Mo.)
|48-7
|506
|3
|Southern Oregon
|46-15
|484
|4
|Marian (Ind.)
|47-8
|465
|T5
|Brenau (Ga.)
|52-7
|456
|T5
|Corban (Ore.)
|46-13
|456
|7
|Georgia Gwinnett
|50-9-1
|395
|T8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|39-13
|379
|T8
|William Carey (Miss.)
|43-11
|379
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|44-15
|376
|11
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|43-7
|374
|12
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|38-15
|285
|13
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|40-19
|281
|14
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|41-14-1
|273
|15
|Morningside (Iowa)
|40-12
|268
|16
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|43-17
|259
|17
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|46-15
|246
|18
|Simpson (Calif.)
|45-10
|240
|19
|Mobile (Ala.)
|42-20
|238
|20
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|52-10
|237
|21
|Grand View (Iowa)
|42-15
|202
|22
|Warner (Fla.)
|29-15
|165
|23
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|47-10
|155
|24
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|34-19
|122
|25
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|40-18
|120
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 108; Jamestown (N.D.) 107; Williams Baptist (Ark.) 103; Clarke (Iowa) 40; Taylor (Ind.) 36; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 29; Bellevue (Neb.) 23; Madonna (Mich.) 19; Thomas (Ga.) 12; Concordia (Neb.) 11; Georgetown (Ky.) 11; Tabor (Kan.) 9; Friends (Kan.) 3.