Article provided by Crystal Wilcoxen, Siena Heights Sports Information Director

ADRIAN, Mich. - As Head Siena Heights Baseball Coach John Kolasinski prepares for the 2018 Spring season, he also settles into his new role as First Vice President of the American Baseball Coaches Association following his coordination efforts at the 2018 ABCA Convention, Jan. 4-7.

Kolasinski was tasked with finding clinic speakers for the different sessions hosted by the ABCA, for coaches in all college, high school and club divisions. More than 6,000 coaches were in attendance, which was stated as the largest gathering of baseball coaches in history, according to the ABCA.

When talking about his convention experience, Kolasinski reflects, "It was an honor to meet and speak with some great coaches while I was given to opportunity to coordinate the convention's speakers."

The 75th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 3-6, 2019 at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, Texas, where Coach Kolasinski will take over as the ABCA President.