NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 ranking in the fourth installment of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The final regular-season edition of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled to release on February 7.
Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)
• Grand View claimed 206 total points en route to its 43rd-straight and 47th all-time top billing. The total is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.
• The Vikings boast 12 ranked grapplers, 11 of which are listed among the top seven in their respective weight class.
• Grand View is led by five top-ranked individuals – Josh Wenger (149 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds), Evan Hansen (197 pounds) and Dean Broghammer (285 pounds).
• Six weight classes have a new grappler at No. 1 – David Berg of Midland (Neb.) at 141, Wenger at 149, Benna at 174, Cameron Jones of Cumberlands (Ky.) at 184, Hansen at 197 and Broghammer at 285.
• No. 16 Midland (Neb.) and No. 19 (tied) Reinhardt (Ga.) are the two newcomers to the Top 20.
• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.
• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship
• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - No. 4 (January 17, 2018)
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|School
|Total Team Points
|1
|1
|Grand View (Iowa)
|206
|2
|2
|Missouri Valley
|141
|3
|5
|Williams Baptist (Ark.)
|136
|4
|4
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|120
|5
|3
|Indiana Tech
|107
|6
|7
|Life (Ga.)
|100
|7
|6
|Providence (Mont.)
|97
|8
|T8
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|85
|9
|T11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|83
|10
|T8
|Menlo (Calif.)
|72
|11
|13
|Southern Oregon
|71
|T12
|T11
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|70
|T12
|10
|Montana State-Northern
|70
|T14
|14
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|53
|T14
|15
|Baker (Kan.)
|53
|16
|RV
|Midland (Neb.)
|49
|17
|17
|Eastern Oregon
|48
|18
|20
|Morningside (Iowa)
|43
|T19
|16
|Oklahoma City
|42
|T19
|RV
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|42
Others receiving votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 41; Hastings (Neb.) 40; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 40; Concordia (Neb.) 32; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 31; Doane (Neb.) 25; Northwestern (Iowa) 21; Benedictine (Kan.) 20; Bethany (Kan.) 16; Graceland (Iowa) 14; Lyon (Ark.) 14; Missouri Baptist 14; Jamestown (N.D.) 13; Bacone (Okla.) 13; York (Neb.) 11; Kansas Wesleyan 10; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 8; St. Andrews (N.C.) 8; William Penn (Iowa) 7; Marian (Ind.) 7; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 6; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6; Saint Mary (Kan.) 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Lourdes (Ohio) 5; Ottawa (Kan.) 4; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3; Calumet (Ind.) 1.
Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings
125 – Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)
133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)
141 – David Berg, Midland (Neb.)
149 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)
157 – Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)
174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)
184 – Cameron Jones, Cumberlands (Ky.)
197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)
285 – Dean Broghammer, Grand View (Iowa)