NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 ranking in the fourth installment of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The final regular-season edition of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled to release on February 7.

Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View claimed 206 total points en route to its 43rd-straight and 47th all-time top billing. The total is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.

• The Vikings boast 12 ranked grapplers, 11 of which are listed among the top seven in their respective weight class.

• Grand View is led by five top-ranked individuals – Josh Wenger (149 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds), Evan Hansen (197 pounds) and Dean Broghammer (285 pounds).

• Six weight classes have a new grappler at No. 1 – David Berg of Midland (Neb.) at 141, Wenger at 149, Benna at 174, Cameron Jones of Cumberlands (Ky.) at 184, Hansen at 197 and Broghammer at 285.

• No. 16 Midland (Neb.) and No. 19 (tied) Reinhardt (Ga.) are the two newcomers to the Top 20.

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.



2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - No. 4 (January 17, 2018)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 206 2 2 Missouri Valley 141 3 5 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 136 4 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 120 5 3 Indiana Tech 107 6 7 Life (Ga.) 100 7 6 Providence (Mont.) 97 8 T8 Southeastern (Fla.) 85 9 T11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 83 10 T8 Menlo (Calif.) 72 11 13 Southern Oregon 71 T12 T11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 70 T12 10 Montana State-Northern 70 T14 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 53 T14 15 Baker (Kan.) 53 16 RV Midland (Neb.) 49 17 17 Eastern Oregon 48 18 20 Morningside (Iowa) 43 T19 16 Oklahoma City 42 T19 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 42



Others receiving votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 41; Hastings (Neb.) 40; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 40; Concordia (Neb.) 32; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 31; Doane (Neb.) 25; Northwestern (Iowa) 21; Benedictine (Kan.) 20; Bethany (Kan.) 16; Graceland (Iowa) 14; Lyon (Ark.) 14; Missouri Baptist 14; Jamestown (N.D.) 13; Bacone (Okla.) 13; York (Neb.) 11; Kansas Wesleyan 10; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 8; St. Andrews (N.C.) 8; William Penn (Iowa) 7; Marian (Ind.) 7; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 6; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6; Saint Mary (Kan.) 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Lourdes (Ohio) 5; Ottawa (Kan.) 4; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3; Calumet (Ind.) 1.



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – David Berg, Midland (Neb.)

149 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

157 – Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)

184 – Cameron Jones, Cumberlands (Ky.)

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)

285 – Dean Broghammer, Grand View (Iowa)