Article provided by Zach Shore, Madonna Sports Information Director

LIVONIA, Mich. - There's a chance you could hear the crowd from Canton. Former Salem High School standout Jonathan Swift (JR/Canton, Mich.) drained a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime where the Madonna University (Mich.) men's basketball team finished the 95-93 upset of No. 5 Indiana Tech in front of a raucous and loud crowd inside the MU Activities Center.

It is the first win vs a ranked team since a 72-66 road win over Aquinas on January 30, 2016, and the first upset at home since defeating No. 9 Cornerstone 79-78, on a Khalil Malone buzzer-beating triple, on Jan. 16, 2016.

The win moves the Crusaders to 14-7 on the year and 8-4 in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play while the Warriors fall to 18-4 overall and 10-2 in league action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The two teams traded rallies early as the Warriors scored the game's first five points, but the Crusaders responded with five of their own, three free throws from Joshua Reynolds (SO/Canton, Mich.) and a layup by Swift, to tie the score. A Chris Dierker (SR/Canton, Mich.) layup tied the score again at 9, but Madonna never led in the half as the visitors used a 28-9 run over the next 12 minutes to build a first-half-high 19-point lead, 37-18. A Stephan Umfress (SO/Monroe, Mich.) jumper, followed by 3-pointers from Toriek Miller (FR/Seymour, Ind.) and Davon Taylor (JR/Canton, Mich.) cut the deficit to 13, but Tech closed the half on a 4-0 run for a 43-26 lead at the break.

• It wasn't a promising start to the second half as the Warriors scored the first six and eight of the first 10 points to push the margin to 23, 49-26. However, the Crusaders never quit and outscored the Warriors 53-30 over the final 16:27 to force overtime. It started with back-to-back layups by Taylor and two from freebies from Reynolds. A 10-2 run, highlighted by six Reynolds points and capped by a Clarke Lamb (JR/East China, Mich.) layup, cut the deficit to 11, 55-44 with 11:44 to play. With the lead at 13, Reynolds drained another triple, Swift hit a pair of free throws and Taylor tipped in a miss to make it a six-point game. Another Reynolds three and a pair of free throws cut the lead to thee points twice with less than a minute to play, but the tide turned when Dylan Phair missed four straight free throws, with less than 15 seconds left. The loud crowd gave MU all the momentum it needed and a key offensive rebound by Dierker with two seconds left gave Swift the chance he needed as he drilled a 3-pointer to send the crowd into a frenzy and the game into overtime.

• The Crusaders never led in regulation, but after Indiana Tech went 1-for-2 at the line to begin the extra period, Taylor gave MU a lead they would not relinquish with a jumper to make it 83-82. Reynolds and Taylor each hit 3-pointers in the extra period, but the Warriors had a chance to tie or win the game in the final 10 seconds, but the MU defense held strong and sealed the upset.

INSIDE THE BOX

• The Crusaders finished 30-for-61 (49.2%) from the field, 12-for-33 (36.4%) from the 3-point arc and 23-for-34 (67.6%) from the free throw line while the Warriors shot 53 percent (35-for-66) from the floor, 23.5 percent (4-for-17) from long range and 76 percent (19-for-25) from the charity stripe.

• Indiana Tech won on the glass, 38-3, but the Blue and Gold converted 19 IT turnovers into 24 points while Tech had just 15 points off turnovers. MU also had more second-chance points, 16-11, and bench points, 33-12.

• Taylor played a big role in the bench scoring as he netted 22 points and grabbed a team-best eight boards.

• Reynolds finished with career-high 33 points to go with three rebounds, three steals and three assists. He also converted 14-of-16 free throws, a program record.

• Swift finished with 11 points, four steals and four assists while Dierker added 11 points and seven boards.

MILESTONE WATCH

• Dierker, who is the programs all-time leading rebounder with 832 in his career is:

o second in defensive rebounds with 559, 27 shy of Chad Nadolni’s (2000-04) 586

o second in offensive rebounds with 273, 7 shy of Brandon Slone’s (1993-97) 280

CRUSADER VISION

• Play of the Game - Jonathan Swift buzzer-beater to send game to overtime

COACHES CORNER

• “Really an incredible game tonight, all the way around,” said Head Coach Noel Emenhiser. “I’m incredibly proud of our guy’s grit and determination. Obviously, we'd like to not be in a position to have to make a comeback like that, but the intensity, the defense and the way we competed over the last 15 minutes and overtime was incredible. Now we are hoping we can put that together for an entire 40 minutes, play defense like we are capable of, and continue to build on this success this weekend.”

• “We had such a great crowd tonight,” added Emenhiser. “I can’t thank our fans enough for their support tonight. Standing and cheering on every position down the stretch was awesome. That was the best atmosphere I’ve ever been apart of here at Madonna.”

UP NEXT

• The Crusaders host Aquinas College at the MU Activities Center on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:00 PM.

• Live coverage will be available via the Madonna Athletics Network at madonnacrusaders.com/live.