Article provided by Adam Maser, Hastings (Neb.) Sports Information Director

Hastings, Neb. - It has certainly been a magical week for the Hastings College (Neb.) men's basketball team as the Broncos pulled off its second straight victory over a top 10 team with its 96-72 thrashing of No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Wednesday night in Lynn Farrell Arena.

Jake Hansen joined the 1,000 point club when he drained his first three of the game at the 4:21 mark of the first half which gave Hastings a 34-28 lead.

On top of those milestones, Tyler Hedlund had a career night scoring a career high 22 points in the win. His previous high was 14 earlier this season.

Following Hansen's big three, Kevin Harkins would pick up a free throw and then Hansen would connect on back-to-back three pointers pushing the Bronco lead to 10 points at 41-31 before Hastings took a 43-37 lead into halftime.

The Chargers would come out quickly in the second half cutting the deficit to two points but then the toughness of Hedlund took over as he drove to the basket for a tough bucket.

Drew Callaghan answered the next BCU bucket with a layup of his own before the Chargers cut the deficit to two with a couple of Erich Erdman free throws.

Hedlund then buried a three followed by another tough look to fall in the lane pitted Hastings to a 54-47 lead.

BCU would not go quietly cutting the lead back to three at 54-51 before Zach Kitten found an answer off an offensive rebound and then Kevin Miller made the Chargers pay following a turnover to give Hastings a 58-51 lead.

A few possessions later, Miller brought the crowd to its feet with another tough bucket in the lane which forced a BCU timeout with Hastings leading 62-53.

The Broncos continued its onslaught when Musiel buried a jumper followed by a big block from Kitten. Then Bart Hiscock would score from the low block followed by another extremely tough bucket from Hedlund pushing the Bronco lead to 16 at 73-57 with just under 10 minutes to go.

Hastings would build the lead to 20 with back-to-back buckets from Hiscock followed by a three from Miller as Hastings now led 80-60 with 7:27 to go.

Once Hansen scored back-to-back buckets including his final bucket of the game while being fouled, Hansen went on to make the free throw and then Gavers cleared his bench at the 2:52 mark as the team came off the floor to a standing ovation.

Hedlund led all scorers with his career-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting including going 2-for-3 from downtown. Miller added 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Hansen finished his night with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting including 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

Hiscock added 12 points while pulling down eight boards and Musiel finished the game with a double-double scoring 10 points while dishing out a career-high 10 assists. Kitten added 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting. Kevin Harkins finished the night with seven points but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Hastings finished the night shooting 58 percent (39-for-67) from the floor and an astounding 61 percent (8-for-13) from downtown. Hastings also out rebounded the Chargers 39-to-34.

Hastings improves to 15-7 (5-5) on the year and will be back in action Wednesday, Jan. 24 as Concordia comes to town with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. in Lynn Farrell Arena.