Article Coutresy of Olivet Nazarene Athletics

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Wow! That's the expression most had in McHie Arena after they witnessed Olivet Nazarene University's, Nic Reed (SO/New Albany, Ind.), score 51 points to break the Tigers' single-game scoring record on Wednesday, January 17. Reed broke the 42-year record of 50 points held by Jim Shoff (1975-76) lifting ONU to a 94-88 win over Indiana University-South Bend. He came out on fire, scoring 17 points in the first 10 minutes of action, finishing the opening half with 26. He went on to surpass the record and score his 51st point with 1:38 remaining in the game, ironically in his 51st career game. Olivet needed every bit of Reed's scoring to gain their third consecutive Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) win, where they are now tied for third.

GAME VITALS

Score: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) – 94 | Indiana University South Bend – 88

Records: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-10 (6-5) | Indiana University South Bend 10-11 (2-9)

Location: McHie Arena | Bourbonnais, Illinois

STAT TRACKER

•Nic Reed: career-high 51 points (20-for-27, FGs/5-of-8, 3FGs/6-of-7, FTS), team-high eight rebounds, two assists

•Chris Green (SR/Bonfield, Ill.): 17 points (7-for-15, FGs), six rebounds, team-high six assists

•Luis Becerra Dominguez (SR/Seville, Spain): 10 points (4-for-7, FGs), four rebounds, four assists

NEWS AND NOTES

•Nic Reed is the first player in the CCAC to score 50 or more points since the 2009-10 season. Aaron Evans of Purdue University Calumet also tallied 51 points that year. Reed is one of nine players to reach the 50-point mark in NAIA Division II in the last five seasons.

•Wednesday's game featured 17 lead changes, nine in the first half and eight in the second. The largest lead for the Titans was seven points and six for the Tigers.

•Both teams were outstanding from the field, shooting north of 50.0%. ONU finished with a 57.1 field goal percentage, their best mark in the last seven games. IUSB shot 53.3% from the field.

•One of the few major differences statistically was on the offensive glass. The Tigers out performed the Titans 8-to-4 and had seven more second chance points.

•ONU scored 80 or more points for the eighth time this season. The Tigers are 7-1 when they reach the mark.

•Nic Reed now has 1,168 career points, tied for 33rd most in Tiger history. He also has made 262 free-throws in his career, 19th most in program history.

•Chris Green has now made 156 career three-pointers, good for 15th all-time in program history.

WHAT'S NEXT

Olivet will be back at home in CCAC action on Saturday, January 20 against rival Saint Xavier University (Ill.). Gametime is scheduled for 3 p.m. Between the women and men's games, the Tigers will induct Jeremy Riddle into the ONU Athletics Hall of Fame.