By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the 2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks swept the field with all five first-place votes and 50 points.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-The Seahawks competed in two meets since the last poll. The team finished third out of eight teams at the Florida International Invitational and fell only 16 points short in a loss to the University of Tampa (Fla.).

- No. 5 Lindenwood – Belleville (Ill.) made the jump into this week’s Top 10.

-SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 32 total appearance. All 32 of those appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been four programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former members Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Poll Methodology

-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (Jan. 18)

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) 50 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 45 3 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 37 4 3 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 35 5 NR Lindenwood - Belleville (Ill.) 24 6 4 Thomas (Ga.) 23 T-7 7 College of Idaho 21 T-7 5 WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.) 21 T-9 9 Asbury (Ky.) 7 T-9 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7

Receiving Votes: Loyola (La.) 3, Union (Ky.) 2