Story by Graceland Athletics



LAMONI, Iowa – Jeremy Deemer scored 26 points and recorded 16 rebounds in Graceland's (Iowa) 79-68 upset victory over No. 9 Central Methodist (Mo.) on Saturday.

"This was one of our better efforts defensively on the season," said Craig Doty, head coach. "CMU has so much offensive power and Coach Sherman creates so many opportunities for his guys. We got back to rebounding the basketball at a high-level tonight."

As the two team's looked to find their groove, Dalton Payton recorded a field goal to put Graceland (12-8, 6-3 Heart) ahead 9-4. The Yellowjackets continued to surge forward holding a 13-4 edge following a pair of free throws from Jeremy Deemer. The Eagles (17-3, 5-3 Heart) came firing back with a 9-0 run to tie the contest (13-13).

For next 11 minutes of the half, Graceland and Central Methodist exchanged baskets and the lead with neither team holding more than a three-point edge over the other. With 10 seconds remaining in the half, Waseem Limbada knocked down a three-ball from LT Davis to give the Yellowjackets the lead at 31-30.

Following halftime, Jeremy Deemer executed a three-point play and Jordan Dembley sank a three-ball from the right wing. The Yellowjackets led 47-41. Graceland continued to look solid, as Dalton Payton's steal and a lay-up put the Jackets ahead 51-42.

Just over midway through the half, Waseem Limbada sank a three from the right wing to move the contest to 57-44 in favor of GU. Late in the game, three-straight possessions the Yellowjackets came up with offensive rebounds and put-backs.

"We received contributions across the board from our guys," said Doty. "It was nice to see us take control of and ultimately win a game where LT struggles offensively. LT played really well defensively all night but didn't shoot it well. Jeremy, Justin and Jordan really stepped up offensively which allowed us to succeed."

Graceland connected on 27-of-59 from the floor (45.8 percent), while Central Methodist went 26-for-61 (42.6 percent). The Yellowjackets marked 18-second-chance points and held a +10 rebounding margin. CMU received 24 points form the bench.

Jeremy Deemer and Justin Harley both posted double-doubles in the victory. Deemer scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. Harley scored 13 points and recorded 10 rebounds. Will Nelson rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points. Dalton Payton handed out four assists.

Central Methodist was led by Brian Egejuru with 20 points. Terrance Bush came off the bench to score 16 points. Kellieon Williams and Frankie Burden pulled down five rebounds each.

"I only have 6-8 more weeks of coaching LT, Jeremy, Dalton, and Jordan," continued Doty. "They have been such a pleasure to work with. I've really been trying to embrace this time we have together. We are doing everything we can to make sure it's eight weeks and not six as we look to extend our season. We are taking everything one game, one practice, one drill at a time. I really love these guys."

The men's basketball team will next host Grand View University on Wednesday, January 24 in Lamoni, IA. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

