Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the four NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance Group Qualifier tournament sites and host institutions for the 2018 season, the national office announced.

Siena Heights (Mich.) will host the Northwest Qualifier in Adrian, Mich., on Feb. 24, 2018. This will be the second-consecutive year that the Saints will be hosting this event for the National Championship.

Lindenwood University- Belleville (Ill.) will host the Southwest Qualifier in Belleville, Ill., on Feb. 23, 2018. This will be the second-consecutive year that the Lynx will be hosting a qualifier for the National Championship.

Baker (Kan.) will host the Southeast Qualifier in Baldwin City, Kan. on Feb. 23, 2018. This will be the Wildcats first time hosting the Southeast Qualifier, as they hosted the Northwest Qualifier last year.

The Northwest Qualifier will be hosted by Morningside (Iowa) in Sioux City, Iowa on Feb. 23, 2018. This will mark the first time that Morningside will host a Competitive Cheer and Dance Qualifier.

The top scoring team out of each qualifying group tournament, along with the eight teams with the highest year-end scores that did not receive an automatic bid, will advance to the 2018 NAIA National Championships, to be held March 9-10. In total, 12 teams will compete in the National Championship Cheer category and 12 teams will compete in the National Championship Dance category. The 2018 season marks the second year that the sport will conduct an NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these sports.

For the qualification plan and list of competitive cheer and dance institutions, click here

For more information on Competitive Cheer and Dance, click here