By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) is the No. 1 team for the second-straight week in the fourth NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Concordia earned 11 of 12 first place votes and 312 total points to earn the top spot.
Top 25 Highlights
• This is the Bulldogs’ 15th No. 1 ranking all time, which is the third most in DII Women’s Basketball.
• Concordia and No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.) remain the only two schools undefeated this season.
• For the first time this season, there were zero changes in the top 5 schools from the previous rankings.
• Bryan (Tenn.) joins the Top 25 for the first time this season at the No. 24 spot. This is the first time Bryan has been ranked in a Top 25 poll since Feb. 23, 2016 when they were ranked No. 25.
• Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
• Morningside continues to hold the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 168 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 155, including its time in Division I.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 4 (Jan. 23)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|ADJUSTED FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Concordia (Neb.) [11]
|21-0
|312
|2
|2
|Southeastern (Fla.) [1]
|20-0
|302
|3
|3
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|22-1
|292
|4
|4
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|17-2
|282
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|20-2
|272
|6
|6
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|20-2
|261
|7
|7
|Eastern Oregon
|20-2
|254
|8
|9
|Indiana Tech
|21-2
|241
|9
|10
|Southern Oregon
|18-1
|231
|10
|14
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|15-5
|223
|11
|11
|Hastings (Neb.)
|18-3
|210
|12
|8
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|18-4
|207
|13
|12
|Morningside (Iowa)
|17-6
|188
|14
|17
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|14-7
|162
|15
|22
|Taylor (Ind.)
|15-7
|161
|16
|15
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|15-3
|154
|17
|18
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|13-7
|141
|17
|19
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|16-3
|141
|19
|20
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|18-4
|137
|20
|13
|Indiana Wesleyan
|16-6
|131
|21
|21
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|21-1
|126
|22
|25
|Friends (Kan.)
|14-7
|103
|23
|16
|Tabor (Kan.)
|13-7
|81
|24
|NR
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|15-5
|79
|25
|23
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|15-6
|76
Dropped From Top 25: Point (Ga.)
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.), 60; UC-Merced, 37; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 31; Tennessee Wesleyan, 25; Indiana East, 9; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; Huntington (Ind.), 7; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 4; Reinhardt (Ga.), 4; Point (Ga.), 3; Roosevelt (Ill.), 3