By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) is the No. 1 team for the second-straight week in the fourth NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Concordia earned 11 of 12 first place votes and 312 total points to earn the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights

• This is the Bulldogs’ 15th No. 1 ranking all time, which is the third most in DII Women’s Basketball.

• Concordia and No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.) remain the only two schools undefeated this season.

• For the first time this season, there were zero changes in the top 5 schools from the previous rankings.

• Bryan (Tenn.) joins the Top 25 for the first time this season at the No. 24 spot. This is the first time Bryan has been ranked in a Top 25 poll since Feb. 23, 2016 when they were ranked No. 25.

• Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.

• Morningside continues to hold the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 168 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 155, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 4 (Jan. 23)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD ADJUSTED FINAL POINTS 1 1 Concordia (Neb.) [11] 21-0 312 2 2 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 20-0 302 3 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 22-1 292 4 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 17-2 282 5 5 Marian (Ind.) 20-2 272 6 6 Jamestown (N.D.) 20-2 261 7 7 Eastern Oregon 20-2 254 8 9 Indiana Tech 21-2 241 9 10 Southern Oregon 18-1 231 10 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-5 223 11 11 Hastings (Neb.) 18-3 210 12 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-4 207 13 12 Morningside (Iowa) 17-6 188 14 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14-7 162 15 22 Taylor (Ind.) 15-7 161 16 15 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 15-3 154 17 18 St. Francis (Ill.) 13-7 141 17 19 Valley City State (N.D.) 16-3 141 19 20 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-4 137 20 13 Indiana Wesleyan 16-6 131 21 21 Rio Grande (Ohio) 21-1 126 22 25 Friends (Kan.) 14-7 103 23 16 Tabor (Kan.) 13-7 81 24 NR Bryan (Tenn.) 15-5 79 25 23 Mayville State (N.D.) 15-6 76

Dropped From Top 25: Point (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.), 60; UC-Merced, 37; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 31; Tennessee Wesleyan, 25; Indiana East, 9; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; Huntington (Ind.), 7; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 4; Reinhardt (Ga.), 4; Point (Ga.), 3; Roosevelt (Ill.), 3