By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 rank in the second edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 10 Highlights:
-Grand View opened the 2018 season at home with a five-set win over then-No. 5 Ottawa (Kan.) and a loss to NCAA opponent Loyola (Ill.).
-The Vikings will enter their next matches at No. 3 in kills per game (12.4). The team will host No. 3 Park (Mo.) and No. 2 Missouri Baptist in the Molten Invitational Jan. 25-26, and will close out January with a road game at Missouri Valley.
-No. 5 Culver Stockton (Mo.) is the lone newcomer to this week’s Top 10 poll.
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 1 (Jan. 23)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Grand View (Iowa) [7]
|1-1
|102
|2
|3
|Missouri Baptist [3]
|3-0
|100
|3
|1
|Park (Mo.)
|0-1
|92
|4
|5
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|0-1
|80
|5
|NR
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|2-1
|68
|6
|6
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|0-0
|66
|7
|6
|Warner (Fla.)
|0-0
|59
|8
|8
|Missouri Valley
|0-0
|47
|9
|4
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|1-2
|42
|10
|9
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|0-0
|41
Dropped from the rankings: No. 10 Clarke (Iowa)
Others receiving votes: Clarke 31, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 11, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 3