By Katie Green, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett opens the 2018 season at No.1 in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

-Georgia Gwinnett snatches the No. 1 ranking with 14 first-place votes and 374 total points.

-The Grizzlies finished the 2017 season with winning their second consecutive title.

-No. 21 Brenau (Ga.), No. 22 Coastal Georgia and No. 23 Southwestern (Kan.) are new to the poll and all received votes in the 2017 postseason poll.

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) tie for the longest consecutive active streak in the Top 25 poll with a total of 103 appearances. Xavier (La.) follows with 49 consecutive appearances.

-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 25. There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 10, 09, 09, 08, 07, 06, 05, 04), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017)

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

- Frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – (Jan. 23)

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 0-0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 22-5 357 3 5 Keiser (Fla.) 16-8 343 4 3 William Woods (Mo.) 14-10 339 5 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 13-3 336 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 21-4 306 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 14-0 302 8 8 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 15-4 299 9 9 LSU Alexandria (La.) 0-0 277 10 10 Xavier (La.) 0-1 262 11 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 246 12 11 Northwestern OhiO 19-7 240 13 13 Mobile (Ala.) 24-5 232 14 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 16-9 213 15 16 Arizona Christian 17-9 208 16 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 13-7 204 17 20 Middle Georgia 13-8 167 18 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-12 159 19 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0-0 148 20 22 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-8 138 21 RV Brenau (Ga.) 8-15 133 22 RV Coastal Georgia 11-10 110 23 RV Southwestern (Kan.) 17-5 104 24 24 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-7 79 25 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-10 66