By Katie Green, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett opens the 2018 season at No.1 in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

-Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked at No. 1 for the last three seasons and continues that into the 2018 season.

-The Grizzlies opened the season with 312 total points and 12 first-place votes.

-There were no new teams to enter the preseason poll.

-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 87 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 73 consecutive appearances.

-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Georgia Gwinnett hold the highest total of No. 1 rankings with 29. Former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 28 No. 1 rankings.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

- Frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – (Jan. 23)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [12] 0-0 312 2 2 Xavier (La.) 0-1 301 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 0-0 293 4 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 25-6 281 5 5 Northwestern OhiO 22-2 272 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-7 262 7 7 William Carey (Miss.) 18-6 247 8 8 William Woods (Mo.) 15-5 245 9 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 230 10 10 Arizona Christian 15-13 223 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 23-4 212 12 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 7-11 200 13 12 Westmont (Calif.) 14-8 186 13 14 Middle Georgia State 10-9 186 15 18 Coastal Georgia 0-0 164 16 16 Reinhardt (Ga.) 13-5 161 17 17 Asbury (Ky.) 18-2 156 18 15 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 0-0 138 19 19 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-5 129 20 20 McPherson (Kan.) 11-4 114 21 21 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 20-7 111 22 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-6 106 23 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0-0 87 24 23 Aquinas (Mich.) 17-7 72 25 25 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-4 68

Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan 52, Cumberlands (Ky.) 35, Missouri Valley 32, St. Thomas (Fla.) 32, Point (Ga.) 19, Marian (Ind.) 19, Warner (Fla.) 16, Ottawa (Kan.) 12, Loyola (La.) 8, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Hastings (Neb.) 3