By Katie Green, NAIA Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett opens the 2018 season at No.1 in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
-Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked at No. 1 for the last three seasons and continues that into the 2018 season.
-The Grizzlies opened the season with 312 total points and 12 first-place votes.
-There were no new teams to enter the preseason poll.
-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 87 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 73 consecutive appearances.
-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Georgia Gwinnett hold the highest total of No. 1 rankings with 29. Former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 28 No. 1 rankings.
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – (Jan. 23)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [12]
|0-0
|312
|2
|2
|Xavier (La.)
|0-1
|301
|3
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|0-0
|293
|4
|4
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|25-6
|281
|5
|5
|Northwestern
|22-2
|272
|6
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|17-7
|262
|7
|7
|William Carey (Miss.)
|18-6
|247
|8
|8
|William Woods (Mo.)
|15-5
|245
|9
|9
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|0-0
|230
|10
|10
|Arizona Christian
|15-13
|223
|11
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|23-4
|212
|12
|13
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|7-11
|200
|13
|12
|Westmont (Calif.)
|14-8
|186
|13
|14
|Middle Georgia State
|10-9
|186
|15
|18
|Coastal Georgia
|0-0
|164
|16
|16
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|13-5
|161
|17
|17
|Asbury (Ky.)
|18-2
|156
|18
|15
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|0-0
|138
|19
|19
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|12-5
|129
|20
|20
|McPherson (Kan.)
|11-4
|114
|21
|21
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|20-7
|111
|22
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|7-6
|106
|23
|22
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|0-0
|87
|24
|23
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|17-7
|72
|25
|25
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|11-4
|68
Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan 52, Cumberlands (Ky.) 35, Missouri Valley 32, St. Thomas (Fla.) 32, Point (Ga.) 19, Marian (Ind.) 19, Warner (Fla.) 16, Ottawa (Kan.) 12, Loyola (La.) 8, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Hastings (Neb.) 3