Article provided by Aaron Sagraves, Cornerstone (Mich.) Assistant AD for Communications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Cornerstone’s (Mich.) Sam Vander Sluis became the 42nd player in program history to reach the 1,000 point milestone as the junior led the No. 1 ranked Golden Eagles to an 82-52 win over Lourdes (Ohio). The victory lifts CU to 20-3 overall and 12-1 in the WHAC as they will remain at home for Saturday’s 3 p.m. contest against Madonna University (Mich.).



Game Flow

On a night that was labeled “milestone watch night”, Sam Vander Sluis got his scoring started early with a 3-point play to open the CU scoring. An early 3-0 lead for the visiting Gray Wolves was all they would have as CU scored the next eight points with five of them coming from Sluis and the rout was on. The leads slowly grew in the opening half as the defense limited Lourdes to just 16 points in the opening half on six made field goals. Meanwhile, the Cornerstone offense was clicking as they shot 53.6% in the opening 20 minutes and was paced by Michael Bradshaw and Vander Sluis with 11 each.