By Aaron Sagraves, Cornerstone (Mich.) Assistant AD for Communications



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The school record stood for 22 years and today it was broken by Kyle Steigenga as the senior scored 19 points in an 81-62 win over Madonna (Mich.) to now hold the most points scored in a career at Cornerstone (Mich.). The victory lifts the Golden Eagles to 21-3 on the season and 13-1 in the WHAC as they will return to Mol Arena on Wednesday to host Siena Heights University at 7:30 p.m.



Game Flow

Senior Kyle Steigenga entered Saturday’s game needing just seven points to break the previous record of 2,772 set by Jared Crandell from 1992-96 and he wasted little time doing it. The forward scored six quick points to tie the mark, leading CU to a commanding double-digit lead just 5:31 into the game. Then with just over 12 minutes to play, he got a pass and drove into the lane with a nice spin move and banked it off the glass for the record-breaking deuce. A quick timeout after called by Kim Elders gave the CU community a chance to congratulate them and a crowd of over 1,500 did so with a standing ovation.

The milestone ignited the No. 1 ranked team in the country as they increased their lead to 19 at the break (46-27). The early part of the second half was all CU as they extended their lead to as many as 25 in the first five minutes but it was the defense that told the story. Madonna came into the game averaging 84.0 points per night and CU would hold them to just 62 while limiting them to 38.3% from the field.

Say What?

“It was a very special day. “This program is a family and we had a lot of alumni back. The main goal for the day was to win. But I can’t thank everybody enough. It was just a very special day for me.” – Senior Kyle Steigenga

“Jared could score in different ways, he was crafty. Lots of putbacks and steals. He was a special scorer.“ – Head Cach Kim Elders