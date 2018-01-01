2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (Jan. 30)

By Jed Flemming, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) holds onto the No. 1 spot for the second-straight week in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered nine first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), for the second week in-a-row, has claimed all nine of the first-place votes.

-Westmont (Calif.) made the largest jump in the polls this week, moving up six spots from No. 12 to No. 6.

-There is only one new team entering the Top 25 this week, No. 24 Montana Western. Montana Western returns to to Top 25 after falling out of it in the last ranking.

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 243 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

-Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 44.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (Jan. 30)

LAST ADJUSTED RANK WEEK SCHOOL [First Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)[9] 19-2 219 2 4 Shawnee State (Ohio) 20-3 212 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 20-3 205 4 5 Oklahoma City 18-3 198 5 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 17-3 188 6 8 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16-3 177 6 12 Westmont (Calif.) 13-5 177 8 2 Vanguard (Calif.) 14-3 173 9 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-4 166 10 7 Benedictine (Kan.) 17-4 156 10 11 Columbia (Mo.) 17-5 156 12 13 Baker (Kan.) 18-4 139 13 10 Carroll (Mont.) 15-6 132 14 17 Lyon (Ark.) 17-3 126 15 18 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 17-3 120 16 15 Menlo (Calif.) 17-4 109 17 19 LSU Shreveport (La.) 21-1 99 18 15 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 16-6 95 19 14 Providence (Mont.) 16-5 93 20 22 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 19-4 88 21 21 Dillard (La.) 16-3 74 21 20 Bethel (Tenn.) 14-7 74 23 24 Arizona Christian 16-4 65 24 NR Montana Western 16-6 63 25 25 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 14-6 57

Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

Others receiving votes: The Master's (Calif.) 41, Science and Arts (Okla.) 30, Loyola (La.) 27, Central Methodist (Mo.) 26, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 5, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 3