KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the preseason installment of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah enters the 2018 season vying for a second-straight national invitational title.

• The Bees own 19 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

• Two newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.). Both teams were ranked multiple times during the 2017 season.

• No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (January 30, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 14-1 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech 18-2 92 3 4 Indiana Tech 15-5 86 4 5 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-5 80 5 6 Tennessee Wesleyan 13-5 73 6 7 Ave Maria (Fla.) 7-7 64 7 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) 11-6 63 8 10 Ottawa (Kan.) 10-3 52 9 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-7 48 10 RV Siena Heights (Mich.) 11-7 46



Dropped from the Top 10: Davenport (Mich.) (no longer NAIA member); Columbia (S.C.) (No. 8)



Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40; Columbia (S.C.) 33; Aquinas (Mich.) 24; Missouri Baptist 24; Marian (Ind.) 7; Midland (Neb.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3.



^Ranking from 2017 Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)