KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the preseason installment of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah enters the 2018 season vying for a second-straight national invitational title.
• The Bees own 19 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
• Two newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.). Both teams were ranked multiple times during the 2017 season.
• No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (January 30, 2018)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8)
|14-1
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|18-2
|92
|3
|4
|Indiana Tech
|15-5
|86
|4
|5
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|9-5
|80
|5
|6
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|13-5
|73
|6
|7
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|7-7
|64
|7
|9
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|11-6
|63
|8
|10
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|10-3
|52
|9
|RV
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-7
|48
|10
|RV
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|11-7
|46
Dropped from the Top 10: Davenport (Mich.) (no longer NAIA member); Columbia (S.C.) (No. 8)
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40; Columbia (S.C.) 33; Aquinas (Mich.) 24; Missouri Baptist 24; Marian (Ind.) 7; Midland (Neb.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3.
^Ranking from 2017 Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)