KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the preseason edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles, who earn their second top billing in school history, claimed seven first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

• Reinhardt enters 2018 as the defending national champion, as the Eagles downed No. 2 Keiser (Fla.), 10-5, in last year’s national invitational championship.

• The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) – all-time to rest in the No. 1 position.

• Keiser claimed the other first-place vote in the poll.

• The entire top five remained the same from the 2017 postseason poll.

• Two newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.). Both clubs were ranked multiple times in 2017.

Poll Methodology

• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (January 30, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) (7) 17-1 98 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) (1) 9-2 92 3 3 Missouri Valley 15-2 85 4 4 Indiana Tech 12-6 82 5 5 Missouri Baptist 8-5 71 6 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 10-5 70 7 7 Lawrence Tech (Ga.) 10-4 59 8 RV Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-5 58 9 RV SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-5 46 10 9 Saint Mary (Kan.) 9-9 41



Dropped from the Top 10: Lourdes (Ohio) (No. 5); Point (Ga.) (No. 10)



Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 39; Lourdes (Ohio) 30; Point (Ga.) 23; Siena Heights (Mich.) 21; Benedictine (Kan.) 11; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 8; Tennessee Wesleyan 7.



^Ranking from 2017 Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)