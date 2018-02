Story courtesy KULR-8

Billings, Mont. - The NAIA women's basketball tournament is right around the corner.

And while players and families from around the country will visit Billings for only a few days, what they leave Billings with, could last a lifetime.

Once again, Honorary Coaching" positions are open. This is when a billings Business or family sponsors a team through an ambassador program.

For full story: http://bit.ly/2FAlgWt