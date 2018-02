Story courtesy Judson Athletics

The Linder Fitness Center was near full-capacity on Tuesday evening to witness the Judson University Men's Volleyball team winning its first-ever match on Tuesday 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 29-27. The win was also the first-ever conference win as well as the first conference match in program history.

