Artilce Courtsey of Trinity Christian College (Ill.) Athletics

Palos Heights, Ill. - Within a month’s time the women’s basketball team at Trinity Christian College (Ill.) has had three players join the 1,000 career point club. Junior guard Ally Giampapa (Bartlett, Illinois) was the first to hit the milestone on December 13, Celina Wanta, a senior forward, scored her 1,000th point on January 6, and senior guard Lauren Stokes (DeMotte, Indiana) joined the elite group on January 20.

Wanta and Stokes became the 19th and 20th players to reach the scoring milestone in Trinity’s career records book.

Giampapa, a transfer to Trinity’s team this season, entered the non-conference game with Indiana University-Northwest (Ind.) needing five points to reach the 1,000 mark. She scored a total of 14 points in the game to go over the milestone.

Giampapa came to the Trinity with a total of 835 points which she scored in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.). She currently has 1,231 career points of which two-thirds have come from the three-point line where she has made a total of 271 shots for 813 points. For this season Giampapa leads the Trolls with 15.8 points per game and ranks sixth in the NAIA with 78 made three-pointers.

Wanta was only three points shy of the scoring mark before the conference game at Judson University (Ill.). She scored those three points in the first quarter and ended the contest with a career total of 1,002 points.

To date, Wanta has 1,098 points of which 257 have been scored this season with an 11.2 point average.

At Trinity she scored 171 in her rookie season, added 281 more as a sophomore, and topped that with 389 a year ago. For the season Wanta also averages 2.5 assists per game and ranks third in the NAIA with 3.7 steals per game.

Stokes joined the scoring club in a conference match-up with Trinity International University (Ill.). With four minutes left in the game she made a pair of free throws that gave her 17 points in the game and put her exactly at the 1,000 point total.

In her first three seasons with the Trolls Stokes accumulated a total of 739 points. She earned 194 in her freshman year, tallied 192 as a sophomore, and added 353 last season. For this year she currently has a total of 297 points with an 11.9 point average. In addition she is also averaging 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game and shooting at .386 percent from the arc and .820 percent from the free throw line.