Caleb Jonkman Scores 1,000th Career Point

Senior guard sets career milestone

Article courtesy of Trinity Christian College (Ill.) Athletics

Trinity Christian College (Ill.) men’s basketball player Caleb Jonkman (Gary, Indiana) has joined an elite group of athletes as a member of Trinity’s 1000 Point Club. On December 13, the 6’4” senior guard entered a game at Indiana University-Northwest 20 points shy of the career milestone. Behind a 6-for-10 performance from the three-point line, Jonkman tallied a total of 24 points in the game to exceed the 1,000th point mark. The milestone point came on a trey at the midway point of the second half.

In his first three seasons, Jonkman accumulated a total of 712 points. He scored 62 in his rookie year, added 279 more as a sophomore, and topped that with 371 last year. For this season he currently has a total of 427 points and leads the team with 17.1 points per game. He has scored nearly half of his season points from the three-point line and ranks 23rd in the NAIA with 68 three-pointers made. In addition he averages 4.8 rebounds per game and posts a .873 free throw percentage for the year.

Jonkman is the 32nd men’s basketball player in Trinity’s history to reach the 1,000 point milestone.

