Article courtesy of Trinity Christian College (Ill.) Athletics

Trinity Christian College (Ill.) men’s basketball player Caleb Jonkman (Gary, Indiana) has joined an elite group of athletes as a member of Trinity’s 1000 Point Club. On December 13, the 6’4” senior guard entered a game at Indiana University-Northwest 20 points shy of the career milestone. Behind a 6-for-10 performance from the three-point line, Jonkman tallied a total of 24 points in the game to exceed the 1,000th point mark. The milestone point came on a trey at the midway point of the second half.

In his first three seasons, Jonkman accumulated a total of 712 points. He scored 62 in his rookie year, added 279 more as a sophomore, and topped that with 371 last year. For this season he currently has a total of 427 points and leads the team with 17.1 points per game. He has scored nearly half of his season points from the three-point line and ranks 23rd in the NAIA with 68 three-pointers made. In addition he averages 4.8 rebounds per game and posts a .873 free throw percentage for the year.

Jonkman is the 32nd men’s basketball player in Trinity’s history to reach the 1,000 point milestone.