Artilcle courtesy of Cascade Collegiate Conference

LA GRANDE, Ore. – In her 18th season as head coach, Anji Weissenfluh earned her 400th career victory as the No. 7 Eastern Oregon women’s basketball team won its 17th-straight game with a 96-58 thrashing of Evergreen State College (Wash.), Saturday night in Quinn Coliseum.



Weissenfluh becomes the 10th active head coach in NAIA Division II women’s basketball to reach the 400-win plateau, and is one of the quickest to the mark. Her winning percentage of .735 is the third highest among coaches with at least 300 wins.



Wearing their pink uniforms for the annual Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness Night, the Mountaineers (23-2, 16-0 CCC) continued to roll in conference season with a convincing victory over the Geoducks (9-11, 7-9 CCC). The win is the 17th straight for EOU, who have not lost in a counting game since Nov. 11.



Junior guard Maya Ah You-Dias had another stand out game, leading the team with 27 points in 29 minutes, shooting 10-for-14 from the floor. Senior forward Stormee Van Belle posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Payton Parrish added 13 points while Jessica Sexson, Reece Bauer and Maren Herrud all had 10 points.



The Blue and Gold shot an efficient 49 percent from the floor while continuing their impressive three-point shooting at 45 percent. The team continues to lead the nation in free-throw and three-point shooting percentage.



Once again, the Mounties never trailed, leading for over 39 minutes of game time. They held the Geoducks to 32 percent shooting from the floor, forcing 17 turnovers.



For Evergreen, Deidra Miller had a solid game with 19 points and six rebounds. She played 39 minutes, getting to the free-throw line 10 times.



The Mountaineers have four more games left in the conference season as they attempt to finish perfect in CCC action. Next up they will visit Warner Pacific on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Portland, Oregon.