OSKALOOSA, Iowa - Graceland (Iowa) men's basketball snapped No. 1 William Penn's (Iowa) 37-game home winning streak on Saturday. The Jackets defeated the Statesmen 91-77 and won their sixth consecutive game.

"Our guys executed down the stretch," said Craig Doty, head coach. "We shot 21-30 from the field in the second half and rebounded it just well enough to get the win. William Penn is one of the best teams in the country. There is a reason they are ranked No. 1 in NAIA Division I. This was a nice road win for our program."

Graceland's Will Nelson scored the first five points of the game to take the lead at 5-2. The two teams went back-and-forth for the next few minutes before the Yellowjackets (16-8, 10-3 Heart) obtained a five-point lead midway through the first half. LT Davis' basket made the score 18-13, before William Penn (21-2, 12-2 Heart) quickly tied the game.

Late in the first half, William Penn used a 9-3 run to take a six-point lead at 33-27. The half ended with William Penn holding a 35-29 lead over Graceland.

Early in the second half, Graceland took off on an 8-2 run and regained the lead at 42-41. William Penn pushed the margin back to five points with 13:50 remaining. Graceland cut the deficit to one multiple times before tying the game on a layup from Jeremy Deemer with 8:33 remaining.

After the contest was tied again a few minutes later, Graceland outscored William Penn 10-2 to obtain a 76-68 lead with just over four minutes to play. A three-pointer by Nelson a short time later pushed the gap to nine. The Yellowjackets knocked down 10-of-12 from the charity line in the final two minutes of the game and went on to defeat top-ranked William Penn 91-77.

"We wanted to control the tempo," continued Doty. "They ramped up the pressure at times, but I thought we were successful slowing things down. William Penn has so many weapons offensively it was in our best interest to play a game with as few of possessions as possible."

Graceland shot 56.7 percent (34-60) from the floor, including 42.1 percent (8-19) from beyond the arc. William Penn shot 42.6 percent (29-68) from the field. GU held a +1 rebounding margin over WPU (38-37).

Four men's basketball players scored in double-figures in the victory. Jeremy Deemer went 11-for-13 from the floor to score 23 points. Will Nelson contributed 17 points, while Dalton Payton and LT Davis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Justin Harley pulled down eight rebounds, while Jordan Dembley handed out seven assists.

William Penn was led by Dominique Shaw with 28 points. D'Angelo Allen and Aakim Saintil added 12 and 10 points, respectively. JC Washington and Allen recorded eight rebounds each. Saintil and Terrell Thompson handed out six assists each.

The men's basketball team will next travel to Clarke University on Wednesday, February 7. The Heart of America Athletic Conference game will begin at 7:30 p.m.