Article courtesy of Evangel Athletics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Evangel University (Mo.) Director of Athletics, Dr. Dennis McDonald, announced the reinstatement of women's golf marking the 14th intercollegiate sport offered by the Evangel Athletic Department.

Current head men's golf coach, Jon Jenkins, transitions from part-time coach to full-time coach as the head men's and women's golf coach. Jenkins, who has already started recruiting for the women's golf team, will move to the athletic department full-time as he has also been named Coordinator of Student-Athlete Enrollment and joins the athletic administrative team.

Jenkins is currently working to fill out his roster as the women's team will start competition this fall in 2018 and be eligible to compete alongside the men's team at the 2019 Heart Championships. Evangel will be the 10th Heart of America Athletic Conference institution to currently offer women's golf.

Women's golf was previously a varsity sport at Evangel from 1997 to 2008 winning the Heart Championships in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

"We are excited to bring Jon Jenkins over to the athletics staff and have him lead our golf programs," said Director of Athletics Dr. Dennis McDonald. "Jon's love of golf, attention to detail, and knowledge of the admission's process make him a perfect fit for this new role."

Jenkins has served as the men's golf coach since the 2016-17 season and was named assistant coach prior to the 2015-16 season.

"I'm appreciative of this opportunity and want to first thank Dr. Taylor and Dr. McDonald for trust and support," Jenkins said. "Restarting women's golf will be a fun challenge to bring back a historically strong program. Southwest Missouri is filled with talented women's golfers and provides us with a strong base to start our recruiting efforts."

He has been employed at Evangel since 2009 serving as a residence director, admissions counselor and, most recently in addition to his coaching duties, financial aid and scholarship specialist. Prior to his arrival at Evangel, he was an assistant golf professional at Hickory Hills Country Club in Springfield.

Jenkins graduated from Evangel in 2002 with a degree in psychology and was a member of both the basketball and golf teams. He earned a Master's of Organizational Leadership degree from Evangel in 2013. Jon and his wife Amber (Pardee) have one son and two daughters.