By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight poll and fifth overall time, Cornerstone (Mich.) is the No. 1 program in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With eight-of-12 first-place votes, the Golden Eagles collected 309 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)

Since an overtime loss to No. 5 Indiana Tech on Jan. 20, Cornerstone has won four in-a-row by an average margin of 27.5 points.

With a 23-3 overall record, the Golden Eagles lead the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference by a 1.5-game margin over Indiana Tech.

As a team, Cornerstone is No. 2 in the NAIA in scoring defense (65.7 ppg) and fourth in field goal percentage defense (.396).

The Golden Eagles now boast 18 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is the fourth-most on the active list.

With four first-place nods, IU East (Ind.) checks in with the No. 2 ranking. The Red Wolves have been ranked in the top five in four-straight polls.

Three clubs – No. 23 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 24 Roosevelt (Ill.) and No. 25 Allen (S.C.) – are newcomers this week. Jamestown ranked earlier this year on Nov. 28, 2017 (No. 18).

Both Roosevelt and Allen boast their first-ever Top 25 ranking in school history. Roosevelt is 21-5 on the year and a winner in nine-of-its-last-10 contests. The Yellow Jackets of Allen own an eight-game win streak, which was sparked by a 103-79 defeat of then-No. 12 Montreat (N.C.) on Jan. 16.

No. 16 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone at 18 and Oregon Tech at 15.