2018 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5 (Feb. 6)

Cornerstone No. 1 team for fourth-straight week

Saint Francis upset

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight poll and fifth overall time, Cornerstone (Mich.) is the No. 1 program in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.  With eight-of-12 first-place votes, the Golden Eagles collected 309 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)

  • Since an overtime loss to No. 5 Indiana Tech on Jan. 20, Cornerstone has won four in-a-row by an average margin of 27.5 points.
  • With a 23-3 overall record, the Golden Eagles lead the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference by a 1.5-game margin over Indiana Tech.
  • As a team, Cornerstone is No. 2 in the NAIA in scoring defense (65.7 ppg) and fourth in field goal percentage defense (.396).
  • The Golden Eagles now boast 18 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is the fourth-most on the active list.
  • With four first-place nods, IU East (Ind.) checks in with the No. 2 ranking. The Red Wolves have been ranked in the top five in four-straight polls.
  • Three clubs – No. 23 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 24 Roosevelt (Ill.) and No. 25 Allen (S.C.) – are newcomers this week. Jamestown ranked earlier this year on Nov. 28, 2017 (No. 18).
  • Both Roosevelt and Allen boast their first-ever Top 25 ranking in school history. Roosevelt is 21-5 on the year and a winner in nine-of-its-last-10 contests. The Yellow Jackets of Allen own an eight-game win streak, which was sparked by a 103-79 defeat of then-No. 12 Montreat (N.C.) on Jan. 16.
  • No. 16 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone at 18 and Oregon Tech at 15.
  • Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 72-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 62-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 51-straight.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (February 6)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (8) 23-3 309
2 2 IU East (Ind.) (4) 24-2 305
3 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 22-4 290
4 7 College of Idaho 21-5 279
5 5 Indiana Tech 22-5 270
6 8 Indiana Wesleyan 20-6 260
7 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 22-5 259
8 12 Stillman (Ala.) 20-3 230
9 10 St. Thomas (Fla.) 19-6 225
T10 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 20-4 216
T10 9 Morningside (Iowa) 19-6 216
12 6 Southwestern (Kan.) 21-5 203
T13 16 Union (Ky.) 16-8 181
T13 15 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 18-7 181
15 17 IU Southeast (Ind.) 16-7 155
16 13 Bethel (Ind.) 19-7 149
17 18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 19-8 147
18 24 Governors State (Ill.) 19-7 136
19 19 Keiser (Fla.) 18-7 131
20 21 Oklahoma Wesleyan 19-7 129
21 20 Eastern Oregon 20-4 119
22 14 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 19-7 95
23 NR Jamestown (N.D.) 19-7 79
24 NR Roosevelt (Ill.) 21-5 72
25 NR Allen (S.C.) 19-5 55

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 48; Southeastern (Fla.) 36; Warner (Fla.) 32; WVU Tech (W.Va.) 26; Bellevue (Neb.) 17; Hastings (Neb.) 11; Southern Oregon 10; Michigan-Dearborn 10; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 9; Marian (Ind.) 8; Trinity International (Ill.) 7; Mayville State (N.D.) 7; Asbury (Ky.) 4.

Dropped Out: No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.); No. 23 Warner (Fla.); No. 25 Montreat (N.C.).

^ Ranking from Jan. 23, 2018 Top 25 Poll

      

