By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight poll and fifth overall time, Cornerstone (Mich.) is the No. 1 program in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With eight-of-12 first-place votes, the Golden Eagles collected 309 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
- Since an overtime loss to No. 5 Indiana Tech on Jan. 20, Cornerstone has won four in-a-row by an average margin of 27.5 points.
- With a 23-3 overall record, the Golden Eagles lead the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference by a 1.5-game margin over Indiana Tech.
- As a team, Cornerstone is No. 2 in the NAIA in scoring defense (65.7 ppg) and fourth in field goal percentage defense (.396).
- The Golden Eagles now boast 18 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is the fourth-most on the active list.
- With four first-place nods, IU East (Ind.) checks in with the No. 2 ranking. The Red Wolves have been ranked in the top five in four-straight polls.
- Three clubs – No. 23 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 24 Roosevelt (Ill.) and No. 25 Allen (S.C.) – are newcomers this week. Jamestown ranked earlier this year on Nov. 28, 2017 (No. 18).
- Both Roosevelt and Allen boast their first-ever Top 25 ranking in school history. Roosevelt is 21-5 on the year and a winner in nine-of-its-last-10 contests. The Yellow Jackets of Allen own an eight-game win streak, which was sparked by a 103-79 defeat of then-No. 12 Montreat (N.C.) on Jan. 16.
- No. 16 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone at 18 and Oregon Tech at 15.
- Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 72-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 62-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 51-straight.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (February 6)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017-18 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Cornerstone (Mich.) (8)
|23-3
|309
|2
|2
|IU East (Ind.) (4)
|24-2
|305
|3
|3
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|22-4
|290
|4
|7
|College of Idaho
|21-5
|279
|5
|5
|Indiana Tech
|22-5
|270
|6
|8
|Indiana Wesleyan
|20-6
|260
|7
|4
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|22-5
|259
|8
|12
|Stillman (Ala.)
|20-3
|230
|9
|10
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|19-6
|225
|T10
|11
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|20-4
|216
|T10
|9
|Morningside (Iowa)
|19-6
|216
|12
|6
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|21-5
|203
|T13
|16
|Union (Ky.)
|16-8
|181
|T13
|15
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|18-7
|181
|15
|17
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|16-7
|155
|16
|13
|Bethel (Ind.)
|19-7
|149
|17
|18
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|19-8
|147
|18
|24
|Governors State (Ill.)
|19-7
|136
|19
|19
|Keiser (Fla.)
|18-7
|131
|20
|21
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|19-7
|129
|21
|20
|Eastern Oregon
|20-4
|119
|22
|14
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|19-7
|95
|23
|NR
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|19-7
|79
|24
|NR
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|21-5
|72
|25
|NR
|Allen (S.C.)
|19-5
|55
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 48; Southeastern (Fla.) 36; Warner (Fla.) 32; WVU Tech (W.Va.) 26; Bellevue (Neb.) 17; Hastings (Neb.) 11; Southern Oregon 10; Michigan-Dearborn 10; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 9; Marian (Ind.) 8; Trinity International (Ill.) 7; Mayville State (N.D.) 7; Asbury (Ky.) 4.
Dropped Out: No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.); No. 23 Warner (Fla.); No. 25 Montreat (N.C.).
^ Ranking from Jan. 23, 2018 Top 25 Poll