By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time this year, Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights:

-Grand View remains undefeated in the NAIA with its latest wins over Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Missouri Valley, then-ranked No. 2 Missouri Baptist and then-ranked No. 3 Park (Mo.).

-The Vikings only blemish came from NCAA Division I opponent Loyola (Ill.) on Jan. 19.

-No. 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. 4 St. Ambrose (Iowa) are new to the poll this week.

-Only three teams are ranked the same this week as they were last week: No. 1 Grand View, No. 2 Missouri Baptist and No. 9 Lourdes (Ohio).

-Briar Cliff (Iowa) and Warner (Fla.) are the only teams in the Top 10 with no losses.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 2 (Feb. 6)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) [10] 6-1 106 2 2 Missouri Baptist 7-1 98 3 NR Briar Cliff (Iowa) 3-0 89 4 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7-3 81 5 4 Ottawa (Kan.) 4-3 74 6 3 Park (Mo.) 3-3 63 7 8 Missouri Valley 0-2 49 7 6 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4-5 49 9 9 Lourdes (Ohio) 5-4 43 10 7 Warner (Fla.) 3-0 39

Dropped from the rankings: No. 10 Robert Morris (Ill.), No. 5 Culver-Stockton (Mo.)

Others receiving votes: Clarke (Iowa) 31, Siena Heights (Mich.) 10, Robert Morris 7, Culver-Stockton 6