By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications & Media Intern

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Buy Tickets) Sioux City is proud to welcome the annual NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Mercy Medical Center and Seaboard Triumph Foods, at the Tyson Events Center. The National Championship will feature the 32 top women’s basketball teams from across the country, competing in a single-elimination championship that tips off Wednesday morning, March 7th, at 8:30 a.m. CST. Championship passes and single-game tickets are on sale now at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at TysonCenter.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849).

The annual opening “Tip-Off” event, presented by Security National Bank, will take place on Tuesday, March 6th, at the Sioux City Convention Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. CST and the program with entertainment beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are also available at all points of purchase. The event will highlight the 32 teams who have traveled from all over the United States to compete.

"Sioux City is excited to host the NAIA Women's Division II Basketball Championship this March for the 21st year," said Corey Westra, Co-Tournament Director. "As the longest current host of a NAIA National Championship we look forward to the players, coaches, and fans coming to Sioux City, the NAIA's Top Host Community in 2017, for another great week of basketball at the Tyson Events Center."

Missouri River Historical Development serves as the Community Partner for the National Championship. The Sioux City Sports Commission, the Stuck Layman Rose Group at Baird and US Bank are this year’s Welcoming Sponsors.

